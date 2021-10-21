New Funko Soda: The Office Bloody Creed Exclusive, Tootsie Pops, My Hero Academia, and More

Funko has just launched another big wave of Soda figures, and it includes a really random mix of refreshing collectibles. From the Umbrella Academy to Hostess Twinkies, My Hero Academia to Tootsie’s Mr Owl, and more. It even includes a Soda figure of Creed from The Office with a chance at a bloody Chase!

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there’s no window on the can, you won’t know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now – including The Creed Soda figure, which is their exclusive. Sell outs will happen fast – especially on the rarest figures – so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have many of them up for pre-order here in the coming days.

SODA: The Office Creed with Bloody Chase – Entertainment Earth Exclusive (12,500 units)

SODA: The Office- Michael Best Boss with Chase (12,500 units)

SODA: Tootsie – Mr.Owl with Chase (10,000 units)

SODA: Hostess – Twinkie the Kid with Chase (10,000 units)

SODA: My Hero Academia – Bakugo with Chase (12,500 units)

SODA: Killer Klowns from Outer Space – Spikey with Chase (10,000 units)

SODA: Popeye with Chase (10,000 units)

SODA: The Umbrella Academy- Number 5 with Chase (10,000 units)

SODA: Donald Duck- 3 Caballeros with Chase (15,000 units)

