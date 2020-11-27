Funko “I Love You 3000” Avengers: Endgame Pop 2-Pack Exclusive Pre-Orders Return Today

Funko’s “I am Iron Man” PX Exclusive Pop figure captured a heartbreaking moment from Avengers: Endgame, but your Marvel Avengers Pop figure collection won’t be complete without the even more heartbreaking “I Love You 3000” follow up Pop 2-Pack exclusive. It first launched on Black Friday last year and sold out quickly. Fortunately, your second chance to own it at a reasonable price is happening today, October 22nd.

Funko’s Marvel Pop figure exclusive features hologram Tony Stark and the Iron Man hologram helmet from the funeral scene, and Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan in the Rescue helmet. If you want to get you hands on one so you can cry every time you see it (even in the dark because it glows), here’s what you need to know…

The Morgan and Hologram Tony Stark With Helmet Funko Pop! Vinyl 2 Pack will relaunch today, October 22nd at precisely 10am PST / 1pm EST. It will be available here at Pop in a Box (Exclusive) at that time, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out quickly again. If / when that does happen, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay.

