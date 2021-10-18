New Yu-Gi-Oh Funko Pops: Mai Valentine, Yami Bakura, Pharoah Atem, and More

Yu-Gi-Oh Funko Pop releases have been few and far between, but today is one of those rare days when fans will have new figures to collect. Actually, Funko is a bit late given that the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 30th.

Still, fans should be happy with these belated birthday gifts from Funko. Mai Valentine, Yami Bakura, Blue Eyes Toon Dragon, and a Deluxe Pharaoh Atem have been added to the line as common Pops, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now with a release date set for March 2022.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for the Yu-Gi-Oh! 6-inch Winged Dragon of Ra Metallic Pop figure here at GameStop, the 6″ Stardust Dragon here at Target, and the Blue Eyes Ultimate Dragon here at Hot Topic (coming soon).

In other Yu-Gi-Oh mech news, Bandai’s popular Ultimagear Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium puzzle kit can now but upgraded with a Gold Sarcophagus. The Ultimagear Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium puzzle kit is a full-sized replica of the one featured in the anime, and the Gold Sarchophagus has been created to store the puzzle pieces.

If you’re unfamiliar, the puzzle is the most powerful of the seven Millennium Items, and contains the soul of the Pharaoh Atem (see the Funko Pop above). It also grants the owner the powers of knowledge and darkness along with a wish upon completion. You can pre-order the Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Ultimagear Model Kit here at Entertainment Earth for $43.99 with shipping slated for February. The Sarcophagus storage container is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $43.99 with shipping slated for June. Just keep in mind that solving the puzzle won’t be easy. From the description:

“In order to complete this puzzle, one must rely on their “intuition” to find a very small path to completion from the “countless assembly patterns” that are created from the order, positioning, sliding and spinning of the pieces.” To make things even more interesting, no instructions are included on how to solve the puzzle.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.