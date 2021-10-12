Funko Pop Star Wars K-2SO and Moroff Exclusives Are up for Pre-Order

Funko’s Star Wars Adventure Across the Galaxy series continues today with a journey to the cold desert moon of Jedha, which appears in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Jedha is known as pilgrimage location for followers of the Force and a rich source of kyber crystals for lightsabers. It’s also the source of these exclusive K-2SO and Moroff Funko Pops.

The Star Wars Adventure Across the Galaxy series is an exclusive partnership with Amazon, so you’ll find the K-2SO Pop with pin bundle up for pre-order here on Amazon for $14.99. The Moroff Funko Pop is available to pre-order here for $11.99. Both are expected to arrive on February 15th. You can shop previous releases in the series right here. Apparently, the final installment of the series will arrive in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On that note, the Star Wars Force Ghost 3-Pack is among the most popular releases in the Adventures Across the Galaxy series. It includes glow-in-the-dark Pop figures of Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Endor) as they appeared in Return of the Jedi. Pre-orders have been in and out of stock here on Amazon or $29.99 since it’s release, and we might se another restock soon as the original release date was set for October 15th.

