Avengers: Endgame “I Am Iron Man” Funko Pop Is Finally On the Way

Marvel fans have been waiting a long time for this one! Funko has announced that a glow-in-the-dark Pop figure based on Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.’s) climactic and heartbreaking final scene wielding the gauntlet against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Indeed, the “I am Iron Man” Funko Pop is about to be a reality…but there’s one problem. UPDATE: The Iron Man Pop figure is live and available to pre-order here with a ship date slated for April. As noted below, this is a Previews exclusive, so grab one before they sell out.

ORIGINAL: The Iron Man Funko Pop has been been earmarked as a Previews Exclusive. That means it will be available in limited quantities at comic shops and speciality retailers at some point, though Funko hasn’t announced exactly when this will occur. However, there’s a near 100% chance that it will arrive right here at Entertainment Earth at some point in the coming days / weeks. Stay tuned – when it goes up for pre-order we will let you know. It could drop at any moment.

On a related note, Funko launched the first Pop figure in their Amazon exclusive Marvel Avengers Assemble series back in November, and we’re only days away from its arrival on January 24th. This awesome-looking Deluxe Iron Man Pop will eventually be joined by Hulk, Hawkeye, Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America. Each figure’s base can be linked to form a larger 12-inch diameter set piece where all six heroes stand together. It also features “a level of detail not captured by the original line of Funko Pop! made for the first Avengers movie.”

The Iron Man figure is available to pre-order here for $19.99 while supplies last. Look for the additional figures in the lineup to arrive “every other month”, so it will take most of 2020 to complete the set.

Finally, Funko recently added new Pop figures to their Venomized collection, and the victims include Punisher, Ultron, Captain Marvel, Groot (in both a standard and 10-inch super sized version), Doctor Strange, and Miles Morales. All of these Venomized Marvel Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Hot Topic’s exclusive Venomized Green Goblin Pop figure is also live now. Look for the Walmart exclusive Spider-Man Pop to arrive here in the coming days / weeks.

