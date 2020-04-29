Funko and Loungefly Launch Exclusive Rainbow Batman Gear

Funko's Loungefly brand is making Batman a bit more colorful with an exclusive collection of pins and a mini-backpack that are based on Rainbow Batman from Detective Comics Volume 1 #241 (1957).

We'll start with the pins, which come in blue, purple, orange, pink, yellow, and green. They're individually packaged and blind boxed, so the color you get will be completely random. Pre-orders for the pins are live here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $9.99 each.

The Loungefly mini backpack features the Bat Symbol in a rainbow of colors. It measures 10 1/2-inches tall and features a zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, a handle, adjustable straps, and a Batman zipper pull. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $59.99.

Funko is certainly no stranger to Rainbow Batman. In fact, they recently partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection includes Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops in a delightful rainbow color. They also appear to be translucent, which makes them even more stunning. Pre-orders are live now for $10.99 via the following links with shipping slated for July:

