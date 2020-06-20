Funko Pops Trend After Story of Man Choosing Them Over His Wife Goes Viral

Collecting Funko's Pop vinyl figures has become a popular hobby, but they were cast in a new light on Saturday thanks to a viral post on Reddit's AITA subreddit. The post comes from a husband who says he'd been collecting Funko Pops for a long time before he met his wife of two years. His wife was aware of his hobby when they first began dating and had encouraged it by buying him figures to add to his collection as birthday and Christmas presents. In recent months, his spending on his collection has increased to $500 each month. His wife confronted him about his habit, asking him to take a break or to cut back because she was afraid his spending would send them into debt.

The husband refused, believing his wife was overreacting and out of line to try to diminish his "passion" for Funko Pops. The ensuing argument led to him sleeping on the couch, and then to her leaving to stay with her sister and giving him an ultimatum that he stop buying Pops or get served with divorce papers. He chose the Pops.

AITA for choosing Funko Pops over my wife? https://t.co/yrLwNL5fPe pic.twitter.com/1D9VNvdOa5 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) June 20, 2020

The story was then posted to Twitter, bringing it to the attention of a whole other audience that has voiced their opinions seeing both sides of the situation, and airing their thoughts on Pops in general. Keep reading to see some of what they have to say.

