Funko Pops Trend After Story of Man Choosing Them Over His Wife Goes Viral
Collecting Funko's Pop vinyl figures has become a popular hobby, but they were cast in a new light on Saturday thanks to a viral post on Reddit's AITA subreddit. The post comes from a husband who says he'd been collecting Funko Pops for a long time before he met his wife of two years. His wife was aware of his hobby when they first began dating and had encouraged it by buying him figures to add to his collection as birthday and Christmas presents. In recent months, his spending on his collection has increased to $500 each month. His wife confronted him about his habit, asking him to take a break or to cut back because she was afraid his spending would send them into debt.
The husband refused, believing his wife was overreacting and out of line to try to diminish his "passion" for Funko Pops. The ensuing argument led to him sleeping on the couch, and then to her leaving to stay with her sister and giving him an ultimatum that he stop buying Pops or get served with divorce papers. He chose the Pops.
AITA for choosing Funko Pops over my wife? https://t.co/yrLwNL5fPe pic.twitter.com/1D9VNvdOa5— Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) June 20, 2020
The story was then posted to Twitter, bringing it to the attention of a whole other audience that has voiced their opinions seeing both sides of the situation, and airing their thoughts on Pops in general. Keep reading to see some of what they have to say.
So Many Questions
funko pops is trending because someone spends 500 dollars a month on them... i have so many questions pic.twitter.com/Cb3sp9wjGn— alex (@loventhunders) June 20, 2020
Next Level Bad
😂😂😂 I mean I collect Funko Pops but thank the Lord I’ve never been this bad! I just have to say though...men...🙄 lol https://t.co/7tofKQttbG— Leslie Grant (@LesGrant626) June 20, 2020
Relationship goal...?
one day i will be the man who chose funko pops over his wife pic.twitter.com/WKf45RhoHR— fifi 🍂 KIZ DAY (@hugboxinnit) June 20, 2020
No Way
ain’t NO WAY this is real... tf you choosing funko pops over ur wife for..... https://t.co/fx1EeQNNqg— mina (@ruhminuh) June 20, 2020
Good on Him
As someone with over 560 Funko Pops and a value of over Ten thousand dollars. I would have done the same thing. He is definitely not the asshole. She made the ultimatum and he made his choice. Good on him! Respect. #funko #aita #amitheasshole pic.twitter.com/OzZhAXP0Nv— George Hassard (@RAF_Fortis_One) June 20, 2020
Do the Math
People busting on a dude cause he collects Funko Pops. Let's do the math on my hobbies.— Nasxen (@nasxen) June 20, 2020
Airsoft: $3,000, 3d Printing $1,500 (counting), PC Gaming $5,000+, My Steam expenses over 16 years amount to over $20k. People go out drinking on a weekend and spend $100 bucks.
Another Option
$500 a month ? On Funko Pops?— Mari 🇨🇺🎃 (@guayabapastry) June 20, 2020
Now I don’t feel so bad about spending money on candles every month. #bathandbodyworks pic.twitter.com/bKEcGhXuDo
Glasses Houses
I wanna laugh at the guy who killed his marriage over funko pops but at the same time I’d buy this if I could pic.twitter.com/iHV3hcTyWt— 🍰ken (@cismisia) June 20, 2020
The Answer is Yes
As someone who likes funko pops myself yes you are the asshole here https://t.co/8pKE8UEByi— spider-zilla (cult member) (@snowzilla4) June 20, 2020
What a Relief
When Funko Pops is trending because you thought they died but in reality its some dude spending 24k a month on them instead of spending time with his wife pic.twitter.com/JPA69B24Wd— Justice, the Awesome Demon (@awesumdemongrl) June 20, 2020
