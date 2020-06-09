Funko SDCC 2020 Exclusive Red Hood vs. Deathstroke Pop Moment is Live

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has been canceled in favor of an online event that will be held at some point this summer. Details on that event are still unknown, as is the fate of the Funko Pop figures that would be available at the show. Well, all of the Pop figures besides this awesome DC Comic Moment Red Hood vs Deathstroke SDCC 2020 Previews Exclusive Pop that is.

Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with shipping slated for August. It’s a limited edition of 30,000, and a sell out on these is inevitable. While you’re at it, you might want to check out some of the other SDCC 2020 exclusive merch that has gone up for pre-order in recent days. Hopefully we’ll see another Funko Virtual Con-style Pop figure release for the rest of the SDCC 2020 wave in the coming months.

From the description:

“Jason Todd. Slade Wilson. One, the disgraced former protege of Batman who lacks Batman’s moral code. The other, the world’s deadliest assassin, enhanced to use 90% of his brain. From the pages of DC Comics’ Deathstroke comes Funko’s Pop! Comic Moments release, depicts their epic battle. This diorama-styled piece features 3 3/4-inch tall versions of the Red Hood and Deathstroke with Funko’s trademark stylized design as they grapple in a battle that will leave these foes bloody and broken.”

On a related note, Funko and Entertainment Earth teamed up to release an exclusive Pop figure 2-Pack based on the popular Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, which originated with an episode of the 1967 ABC Spider-Man cartoon entitled “Double Identity”. The episode involved a criminal named Charles Cameo impersonating Spider-Man in order to steal art.

Funko could have gone with a Moment Pop figure to depict the scene from the meme, but they wisely chose to run it as a 2-pack with a background insert, which makes it more versatile. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for June. It’s a limited edition, so reserve it while you can.

