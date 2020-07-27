Funko's Christmas Story Card Game Won't Shoot Your Eye Out

Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event kicked off today, July 27th with the launch of their Peppermint Lane 2020 lineup. Now they're shifting gears with a card game based on the classic holiday film A Christmas Story.

In A Christmas Story: A Major Card Game, you'll help Ralphie get the BB gun and decoder ring he wants for Christmas. You can peek at present cards and "triple-dog-dare" other players to make risky trades while hopefully steering clear of the bullies that are lurking in the deck. A miniature leg lamp is included, and the player that has this major award can swipe another player’s card if they act quickly.

And the best part of this card game is that you won't shoot your eye out - unless you are involved in some shady, underground tabletop gaming club that plays for keeps.

The A Christmas Story card game is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $6.99. It's one of Funko's new tabletop gaming experiences that includes Back to the Future: Back in Time, their Disney-themed Something Wild Card Game series (Amazon), and their Pop Tarts Card Game (Amazon).

Odds are we'll see more Wrap Up Some Fun releases today, so keep tabs on our Funko page for all of the details. Given Funko's history, one would expect to see holiday staples like new Pop figure advent calendars, The Nightmare Before Christmas Pops, holiday Harry Potter Pops, and Marvel Christmas Pops before the week is through.

On a related note, you can check out all of Funko's SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home releases from last week right here via our master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

