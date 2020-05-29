Funko's Back to the Future: Back in Time Board Game Is Up for Pre-Order

Funko acquired board game studio Prospero Hall (Disney Villainous, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle, Bob Ross – Art of Chill and Choose Your Own Adventure – House of Danger) in 2019 as part of their expansion beyond Pop figures. The hot board games category seemed like a natural fit, and their first offering - the Funkoverse line of games - delivered the best of both worlds. However, at Toy Fair earlier this year Funko announced their first strategy board games that aren't connected to the world of Pop figures or the Funkoverse game system. One of them is Back to the Future: Back in Time.

In Back to the Future: Back in Time you'll play as Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Jennifer Parker, or Einstein. Players will work together to defeat Biff, collect parts to fix the time machine, and ensure Marty’s parents fall in love in 1955 Hill Valley. With that accomplished, you'll need to get the DeLorean time machine up to 88mph on Main Street before lightning strikes the clock tower at 10:04pm. So, the game basically allows you to play the movie, though the obstacles will change with each playthrough.

If Back to the Future : Back in Time sounds like a good way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film to you, pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $29.99 with shipping slated for June 20th.

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event that includes pretty much every kind of Pop figure imaginable - including several Funkoverse games. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.