Funko Peppermint Lane Pops Launch for Wrap Up Some Fun Holiday Event

Back in May, Funko ran a week-long Funkoween in May event to debut some of the Pop figures they have in store for Halloween. It looks like these themed events are here to stay because Funko's back at it with their "Wrap Up Some Fun" event which runs from July 27th through July 29th. Over the next few days, you'll be able to pre-order new Pop figures in Funko's Christmas 2020 lineup, and it all starts with new releases in the Peppermint Lane collection.

Funko's Peppermint Lane collection has been a holiday staple for Funko fans, and this year's lineup includes Tusky Ledger and Harry Chitwood. Naturally, no Peppermint Lane wave would be complete without a Pop Town figure, and that's where the Snowflake Field with Harriet Camber comes in (apparently, it lights up!). Pre-orders for all three figures are available now via the Entertainment Earth links below.

As noted, the Peppermint Lane collection will be one of many Funko Pop releases during the Wrap Up Some Fun event this week. No doubt we'll see several more releases today, so keep tabs on our Funko page for all of the new releases. Given Funko's history, one would expect to see holiday staples like new Pop figure advent calendars, The Nightmare Before Christmas Pops, holiday Harry Potter Pops, and Marvel Christmas Pops before the week is through. Stay tuned.

On a related note, you can check out all of Funko's SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home releases from last week right here via our master list.

