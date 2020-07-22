Funko SDCC 2020 Virtual Con 3.0 Pop Figures: Here's Where to Get All of the Exclusives

Funko has a few Virtual Con events under their belt at this point, but the one they have planned for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 / Comic-Con@Home 2020 is their biggest yet. As you probably know, SDCC 2020 was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a free online event dubbed Comic-Con@Home, which runs from July 22nd to 26th. Funko's Virtual Con 3.0 takes place from July 19th to July 25th. If you're wondering where to get all of the exclusive Pop figures from these events (in the U.S.), we have all of the details you need right here.

The very first SDCC 2020 Pop figure out of the gate was the Red Hood vs. Deathstroke Pop Moment, which was released as a Previews Exclusive back in June. Below you'll find a breakdown of the upcoming exclusive and shared exclusive Pop figures for SDCC 2020 / Virtual Con 3.0 broken down by retailer. The list includes launch times and links where the figures will be available to pre-order (it will update as new information becomes available). You'll also find a gallery of our top 10 SDCC 2020 Pops.

Note that the retailer shared exclusive Pops and Funko's own lineup of exclusives will be available first right here at Funko.com starting today, July 22nd at 8pm EST (5 PM PST) with a limit of 1 of each Pop per customer. They will include the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con sticker or the 2020 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker at random. Odds are Funko will sell through their shared exclusive stock quickly, so your best bet is to get them at their respective retailers starting at 12:01am EST / 9pm PST on July 22nd / 23rd - unless otherwise indicated in the following list.

FUNKO SHOP SDCC 2020 POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here at 8pm EST (5pm PST) on July 22nd:

Ad Icons Jack in the Box Superhero

Ad Icons Toucan SDCC

Ad Icons Toucan Astronaut SDCC

Anchorman Ron Burgundy with Jazz Flute

Anchorman Ron Burgundy with Cup

Anchorman Ron with Baxter

Anchorman Brian Fantana (Scented)

Anchorman Brick Tamland

Harry Potter Harry at World Cup

Pokemon Mewtwo (Flocked)

Scott Pilgrim Wallace Wells

TMNT Michelangelo with Surfboard

Cap'n Crunch SODA - Crunchberry Beast

Masters of the Universe SODA - Moss Man (Flocked)

Masters of the Universe SODA - Trap Jaw

Nightmare Before Christmas SODA - Tear Away Face Clown

AMAZON SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Marvel Dark Captain Marvel

Star Wars Sith Jet Trooper

ENTERTAINMENT EARTH SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here at 12pm ET (9am PT) on July 23rd:

DC Comics Ra's al Ghul

Invader Zim Zim with Minimoose

BEST BUY SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Critical Role Vex on Broom

HOT TOPIC SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Dragon Ball Super Super Saiyan God Goku

Marvel X-Men Nightcrawler

My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo

BOX LUNCH SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Alien Remix Alien as Kevin

Emperor’s New Groove Yzma as Cat

WALMART SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Back to the Future Marty Checking Watch

Fortnite Rippley

The Office Dwight Schrute as Recyclops

FYE SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Iron Bob

TARGET SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here (May go live earlier than 12:01am EST on July 23rd):

DC Comics Cyborg Superman

Marvel Iron Man Stan Lee Cameo

GAMESTOP SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here (May go live earlier than 12:01am EST on July 23rd):

DC Comics Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze

Hello Kitty Kaiju Robot

Marvel Zombies The Thing (10-Inch)

Pokemon Vulpix Flocked

Sonic the Hedgehog 2-Pack - Super Tails and Super Silver

WALGREENS SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here (Walgreens has been unreliable with their Pop figure exclusives, so it could arrive at any time after launch. Or never. Who knows?):

Marvel X-Men Wade Wilson (Weapon XI)

TOY TOKYO SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES - Order Here:

Masters of the Universe Blast-Attak

Masters of the Universe Clawful

Pop Rocks Steve Aoki

Samurai Jack Scaramouche

SHOW ONLY SDCC 2020 FUNKO POP FIGURE EXCLUSIVES:

DC Comics Black Lightning

If you miss out on any of the SDCC 2020 / Virtual Con 3.0 Pop figures listed here, you can find them here on eBay. As promised, here's a list of our top 10 scores from the show:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.