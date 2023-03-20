10 Best Disney Movie Soundtracks, Ranked

A good soundtrack can keep any movie interesting. A great soundtrack, however, can elevate a movie to entirely new heights. When it comes to original soundtracks, it doesn’t get much better than Disney Animation. Music has been a staple of Disney films ever since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, though it became an even bigger part of the studio’s DNA through the renaissance in the late ’80s and ’90s. A lot of these soundtracks went on to become best-selling albums, and attracted the attention of music megastars like Elton John, Phil Collins, and Sting.

Over the years, many Disney movie soundtracks have become an iconic part of pop culture. Millennials probably remember getting Disney Hits sampler CDs at McDonald’s. In more recent memory, Frozen and Encanto all-but took over social media and minivan rides everywhere, with songs like “Let It Go” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” getting stuck in our heads for months on end.

There’s nothing quite like a Disney soundtrack, and so many of them are great, it seemed like a good idea to stack them up against one another to see which are truly the best of the best. Only films from Disney Animation Studios count for this exercise, so don’t get too worked up over the absence of films like Coco, Mary Poppins, or The Nightmare Before Christmas. Disney Animation alone has enough incredible soundtracks to make this difficult.

So, be our guest on this journey ranking the 10 best Disney soundtracks, but be prepared not to agree with all of the choices.

10. Encanto (2021)

I think Moana is a slightly better movie than Encanto, but when it comes to soundtracks, Lin-Manuel Miranda really hit another level in his second Disney feature. Kids everywhere spent months and months belting out “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” but that’s far from the only great song on the soundtrack.

Encanto is one of Disney’s newest animated films, so the music hasn’t had time to grow with fans yet. I could see this one rising even higher on the list as the years go on. It’ll be exciting to see how it ages.

Standout Track: “Under the Surface”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” may have been the breakout hit of Encanto. “Under the Surface” is the song you’re singing to yourself long after the movie ends.

9. Mulan (1998)

Mulan makes great use out of every song on its soundtrack, with each coming at a pivotal moment of the story and moving the characters into new places. “Honor to Us All” paints a perfect picture of how Mulan exists in the world around her, “Reflection” sets the hero’s journey in motion, and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” is an all-time training montage song. There are only a few, but they all serve a distinct purpose and make great use of the ensembles at their disposal.

This movie also deserves major props for having the guts to end its catchiest and most upbeat song (“A Girl Worth Fighting For”) with a smash-cut to its most heartbreaking moment.

Standout Track: “True to Your Heart”

The best song in Mulan doesn’t arrive until the credits. “True to Your Heart” brings together boy band 98° and music icon Stevie Wonder, creating a joyful pop anthem that hasn’t aged a day.

8. Frozen (2013)

There’s no denying the power of Frozen‘s soundtrack. “Let it Go” was its own moment in pop culture history, creating a powerful anthem for kids everywhere and cementing the film’s place amongst the Disney greats.

Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez changed the game for this modern era of Disney, and “Let it Go” was just the tip of the iceberg. Frozen‘s soundtrack has a perfect blend of silly, fun songs and emotional ballads, making it easy to revisit time and time again.

Standout Track: “Love Is an Open Door”

“Love Is an Open Door” is an absolutely brilliant song because it works in multiple different ways. If you’re watching the movie for the first time, it’s a beautiful song about new love and spontaneity. Once you’ve seen the film and know what Hans was actually up to, it’s a menacing gaslighter’s anthem, with an evil man manipulating a young woman’s heart in order to take her for all she’s worth.

Don’t get it twisted: “Love Is an Open Door” is absolutely a Disney villain song, and a damn good one at that.

7. Aladdin (1992)

The late Howard Ashman only wrote the songs for three Disney animated features, but it should come as no surprise that all three of those films made this list. Ashman’s partnership with Alan Menken changed everything for Disney, though their work was sadly cut short by the lyricist’s tragic death in 1991.

Ashman wrote three songs that made into the final version of Aladdin: “Arabian Nights,” “Friend Like Me,” and “Prince Ali.” After Ashman’s passing, Tim Rice was brought in to finish the rest of the music, resulting in the film’s most well-known song, “A Whole New World.”

Standout Track: “Friend Like Me”

Ashman and Menken were perfect musical partners, and “Friend Like Me” represents one of the times when their music was given to the perfect performer. Robin Williams brought his iconic brand of comedy and style to the character of Genie, and “Friend Like Me” is the greatest showcase of his many talents. The live-action Aladdin made the right move by having Will Smith do something completely different for this song, because there is just no way to replicate Williams’ performance.

6. The Little Mermaid (1989)

Let’s go from the last Ashman/Menken collaboration to the first. No shade to The Great Mouse Detective and Oliver & Company, but The Little Mermaid is the film widely credited as kicking off the Disney renaissance. The studio’s iconic run throughout the 1990s wouldn’t have happened without The Little Mermaid, and The Little Mermaid doesn’t become the hit that it is without its incredible soundtrack.

Jodi Benson’s vocals on “Part of Your World” set an immediate tone for The Little Mermaid, bringing a lively and curious energy to Ariel and establishing her as one of Disney’s most beloved princesses. The Caribbean sounds and rhythms steal the show, however, as “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl” set the stage for a new generation of upbeat Disney ear worms.

Standout Track: “Poor Unfortunate Souls”

As great as Sebastians underwater bops are, it’s the sinister sound of Pat Carroll’s villainous ballad that remains the best song on The Little Mermaid‘s soundtrack. Her performance is equal parts beautiful and chilling, giving Ursula everything she needed to become one of the studio’s most memorable villains.

https://youtu.be/Gi58pN8W3hY

5. Hercules (1997)

Hercules boasts one of the most inspiring and emotional songs in Disney’s repertoire with “Go the Distance.” It’s the ultimate underdog anthem. Between that and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” Hercules earned a spot in this conversation. But there are five reasons why the soundtrack rose so high in the rankings, and their names are Calliope, Clio, Melpomene, Terpsichore, and Thalia.

Better known as the Muses, this group of singing narrators is what makes the Hercules soundtrack so iconic. Singers Lillias White, Yaneese Y. Thomas, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan command all of your attention with each of their numbers, working together in perfect harmony to create a distinct and unforgettable sound.

Standout Track: “Zero to Hero”

You could swap “The Gospel Truth” in for this spot and I wouldn’t argue with you. The Muses’ songs are all top tier.

https://youtu.be/yOL-EJZjmp0

4. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Before the Academy expanded the Best Picture category to include a maximum of 10 nominees in 2009, only one animated movie was ever nominated for the biggest prize in cinema. Beauty and the Beast didn’t win Best Picture, but even being nominated back in the 1990s was a massive accomplishment. And the film did take home two awards at the 1992 Oscars, both of which were for its music.

Menken and Ashman had three different songs from this soundtrack nominated for Best Original Song. Think about that for a second. Three songs from the same movie. There can only be five nominees. That’s how much people loved the work Menken and Ashman put into this soundtrack. “Beauty and the Beast” ultimately won the top prize, beating out “Belle” and “Be Our Guest.”

Standout Track: “Be Our Guest”

There’s no need to overthink this one. “Beauty and the Beast” won the Oscar and is a fantastic love song that tells a tale as old as time. But it’s not “Be Our Guest.” Lumiere’s dinner time extravaganza is one of a kind and has become a centerpiece of shows, parades, and events throughout Disney’s parks.

3. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Never doubt the magic of Randy Newman. Just ask any Toy Story fan. “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” is a first ballot Movie Song Hall of Famer. While that may be Newman’s best individual song, his best soundtrack came 14 years later, in one of Disney’s last hand-drawn animated features.

The Princess and the Frog isn’t only one of Disney’s most underrated films, it’s also one of the most underrated soundtracks out there. Set in New Orleans, The Princess and the Frog‘s music takes its inspiration from jazz and swing, making it stand out from the rest of Disney’s musical library. From Dr. Facilier’s menacing “Friends on the Other Side” to Mama Odie’s “Dig a Little Deeper,” every one of these songs has a sound all its own.

Standout Track: “Almost There”

“Almost There” is a victorious and optimistic song about working to overcome the obstacles life has thrown at you and never giving up on your dreams. Its lyrics are beautiful and inspiring. It’s the impeccable voice of Anika Noni Rose, however, that makes it such a classic.

2. Tarzan (1999)

There are a lot of people who consider Tarzan to be Disney’s single best soundtrack, if not one of the best movie soundtracks of all time. I get it. Phil Collins went crazy with this one.

The biggest thing the Tarzan soundtrack has going for it is that most of the songs work outside of the movie. They’re more pop songs than musical numbers, and the lyrics are so clever that you wouldn’t know they’re talking about a man being raised by apes unless you’re watching the movie. The only real issue I take with Collins’ work here — and the reason it sits in second place — is that all of the songs have a pretty similar sound. That’s not a bad thing by any stretch, I just think another award-winning pop sensation came to Disney and put together a better, more versatile collection of songs.

Standout Track: “Strangers Like Me”

More than any of the other songs on the Tarzan soundtrack, “Strangers Like Me” is the one you want to blare in the car with the windows rolled down. It’s almost as good as “In the Air Tonight.” Almost.

1. The Lion King (1994)

Sir Elton John went above and beyond with The Lion King, expertly covering several genres to tell the story of Simba’s journey to becoming the leader of Pride Rock. No matter what you’re in the mood for, this soundtrack has you covered.

You want a Disney villain song? “Be Prepared” is the best there is. Is romance in the air? “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” is as romantic as a Disney song gets. Just want to have fun, silly vibes with the family? Look no further than “Hakuna Matata.” Every single song on this soundtrack has stood the test of time and is being played on a regular basis by kids whose parents were babies when The Lion King hit theaters. From start to finish, this is the most complete soundtrack a Disney movie has ever delivered.

Standout Track: “Circle of Life”

Is there a more iconic or influential song in Disney’s history? Is there a more gripping, emotional song in Disney’s vast soundtrack library? “Circle of Life” exudes power, hope, and love, and it’ll bring a tear to your eye no matter how many times you’ve listened to it.