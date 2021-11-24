Toynk Toys Celebrates Hawkeye Premiere With Limited-Edition Pin

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has been a beloved figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, but with today’s launch of the Hawkeye series on Disney+, fans are sure to fall in love with the Kate Bishop version of Hawkeye, who is played by Hailee Steinfeld. Knowing just how many fans are going to want to start snagging any Hawkeye merch they can find, Toynk Toys has launched a new enamel pin celebrating the archery duo, which you can pick up on their website, among many other Marvel collectibles. The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

Per press release, “Toynk.com announces the arrival of the new Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Limited Edition Premiere Pin in celebration of the new Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series coming to Disney Plus on November 24th, 2021. This officially licensed pin from the manufacturer Salesone Studios, LLC.is the seventh edition in Toynk’s Limited Edition Premiere Pin Series. Toynk Premiere Pins feature limited-edition high-quality enamel pins from top fandoms including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. In celebration of new films and television releases Toynk Premiere Pins are officially licensed and perfect for the pin collector in your life.”

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Limited Edition Premiere Pin

While in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. Commemorate the arrival of Marvel Studios’ newest Disney+ series with this Limited Edition Hawkeye Premiere Pin. Found only at Toynk.com!

This collectible enamel pin features Clint Barton and Kate Bishop teaming up in a dynamic design. Fittingly framed in a purple arrow, the expert archers are poised for action and ready to hit their marks. This collectible Marvel pin features a base metal design with colored enamel inlay. Perfect for display or trade, this enamel pin includes a butterfly clutch backing for accessorizing.

With epic flair that aims to please, your style will always be on target with this exclusive Hawkeye collector’s pin. Style this enamel pin with all your everyday looks, including hats, backpacks, jackets, and even your bow and arrow case. This seventh release in the Premiere Pin series from Toynk is a limited edition of 500 pieces.

