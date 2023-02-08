The Lion King Spinoff Starring Scar Announced by Dynamite Comics

Fans of The Lion King will learn the secret story behind the villainous Scar in a new comic book series. The evil brother of Mufasa and uncle to young Simba terrified audiences when The Lion King debuted in 1994. Of course, Scar met an untimely end for his treachery, leaving Simba to become the new king of the animal kingdom. Now, Dynamite Comics will unveil an untold chapter of Scar's legacy in April's Disney Villains: Scar #1, by writer Chuck Brown (Bitter Root, Aquamen) and artist Trevor Fraley.

The new series takes place within the world of The Lion King, carving space between scenes from the original film. After Simba's birth, Scar realizes he will never be king while his brother and nephew rule over Pride Rock. This is when Scar starts to formulate his devious plans. Scar's journey will bring him face-to-face with the mysterious and fan-favorite shaman Rafiki. Disney Villains: Scar #1 debuts with a special extra-sized 27-page story, all for the regular cover price of $3.99. Due to scheduling, Dynamite also noted that a collected edition of this series will not be available before at least summer 2025.

Scar Creative Team Hypes The Lion King Spinoff

Chuck Brown and Trevor Fraley are huge fans of The Lion King. They revealed how the film and Scar's character helped shaped them into the creators they are today.

"I'll never forget the first time I saw the original film," said writer Chuck Brown. "I've watched the whole movie over and over again to prepare. We had to find a way to make our story fit in seamlessly with the film. This story also needs to add something of value to the original story."

Artist Trevor Fraley adds, "I was born the same year it [the film] came out, so it's literally always been a part of my life and was most likely one of the first movies I ever saw. I want to be able to make the characters you know keep their iconic looks, while also keeping them fresh and interesting for the story we're trying to tell. I actually learned how to draw a lion at a young age thanks to the original film, and it feels kind of surreal to be breathing life into something I drew so much inspiration from."

"Chuck and Trevor's vision of Scar is miraculous," adds editor Nate Cosby. "More than a simple origin, their tale takes place during the events of The Lion King, delving into the twisted psychology of a character whose thirst for power takes him to unthinkably dark depths."

The Lion King fans get to see characters interact for the first time, while also wondering which characters in Mufasa's inner circle thought Scar could be a better heir. Brown and Fraley will also be introducing the new characters of the Wake, a pack of winged foes whose scheming and cunning is second only to Scar.

You can find covers for Disney Villains: Scar #1 below. They come from Jahnoy Lindsay (Hawkeye, Firefly), Karen Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade), Erica Henderson (Squirrel Girl), Junggeun Yoon (Vampirella), Gene Ha (Top 10), and David Nakayama (X-Men).