Get the Pokemon Poke Ball Plus Controller With Mew for Only $20

Pokemon fans that were put off by the $49.99 price tag of the Poke Ball Plus might want to reconsider now that the Nintendo Switch / Pokemon Go accessory is on sale for only $19.99.

If you aren't familiar, the Poke Ball Plus works like a Joy-Con controller for the Nintendo Switch Games Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee. It also allows you to search for Pokemon in Pokemon Go without having to look at your smartphone screen. As long as the Poke Ball Plus is connected to the Pokemon Go app, it will count your steps so you can hatch Eggs and get Candy for your Buddy Pokemon.

Even when you aren't playing, the Pokemon inside the Poke Ball Plus will light up and make sounds when you shake it. The icing on the cake is the fact that it includes the Mythical Pokemon Mew as an exclusive. Mew cannot be acquired in the Let's Go games any other way. Honestly, this is probably worth the price of admission all by itself.

At the time of writing, the $19.99 Poke Ball Plus deal is available here at Best Buy. Note that the official HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Charge Stand is also on sale here at Amazon for $15. It's the perfect way to display your Poke Ball Plus and keep it charged up. The dock looks awesome, and it's like having your own little Pokemon Center in the house!

