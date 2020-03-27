G.I. Joe Classified 6-Inch Destro Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Last month at New York Toy Fair, Hasbro launched their G.I. Joe Classified Series of action figures. The line is clearly inspired by the the classic ’80s toys – albeit with a bevy of 21st century upgrades like a 6-inch scale, high articulation, and higher quality detailing and accessories.

The first wave of G.I. Joe Classified figures included Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Roadblock, and Duke. Now you can add Cobra weapons expert Destro to the list, and the updated figure looks amazing. Accessories include a pistol, blaster, and communications case. Pre-order links for Destro and the previous G.I. Joe Classified figure releases can be found below. Note that all figures are priced at $19.99 to $20.99 with shipping slated for June – early July, with the exception of Snake Eyes which is currently sold out.

An official description for the Destro figure reads:

“The classic is back at 6-inches with this G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Destro Action Figure. You’ll marvel at this legendary action figure making its 6-inch debut, ready to sell weapons and generally cause problems for the Joes. With the most realistic interpretations of the figure yet, you’ll love the modernized take on one of the most popular figure lines of all time! Includes accessories.”

