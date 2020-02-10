“Goku” Orange and Berry Blue PlayStation 4 DualShock Controllers Are Back and On Sale

Over the weekend, Sony announced that they would bring back two of their popular DualShock 4 colors for a limited time in the U.S and Canada. These colors are Berry Blue and Sunset Orange, the latter being referred to as the “Goku” controller among Dragon Ball fans. The comparison may have been unintentional on Sony’s part, but the tone and placement of the orange and blue colors are so spot on that you have to wonder if the designers were anime fans that knew exactly what they were doing.

That having been said, you’ll want to go after the Sunset Orange color at Walmart because they’re selling it for only $59.49 with free shipping which is cheaper than Amazon’s price $64.06 (Amazon may end up price matching Walmart). The Berry Blue DualShock controller is on sale at Amazon for $56.07 and at at Walmart for $56.75 . Odds are the Sunset Orange color will sell out first, so we highly suggest jumping on that one quickly.

Granted, with the PS5 on the way, you might be hesitant to pick up additional DualShock 4 controllers. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly what Sony has in store as far as compatibility is concerned, but the new PlayStation DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment looks like a great way to upgrade your current gear.

The Back Button snaps on to your existing controller, adding two extra customizable buttons that can map up to 16 different actions. An integrated OLED display is included that provides information about the button assignments. A third button is dedicated to remapping the layout on the fly, and you can save these custom configurations to three different profiles to suit your needs across various games. There’s also a pass-through for the headphone jack.

All of this will only set you back $29.99, so you’re getting an official Sony product that does a lot of what the pricey pro controllers do for a fraction on the price. Not surprisingly, the attachment is sold out pretty much everywhere, but keep tabs on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for restocks.

