Dark Horse Reveals Extremely Limited Comic-Con Hellboy Exclusives, And Here’s How To Get Them (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is the place to get some extremely limited collectibles for some of your favorite franchises, and few characters command a room like Hellboy. The beloved character will be at the center of several exclusives from Dark Horse Comics, and not only are they extremely cool, but they are also going to be rather limited. In one exclusive’s case, there will only be one day to pick it up as well, so let’s jump into what you need to know and how to add these Hellboy exclusives to your collection.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first exclusive is a Red edition Hellboy Sofubi figure from Gawakoto Collectibles and Dark Horse. The figure is 10.5 inches tall and beautifully hand-painted, and you can check out the new figure in the up-close looks below. While the Red edition looks amazing, that’s only part of the lineup, as there will also be 30 exclusive variants that all feature one of a kind hand painted looks at the show. These variants are extremely limited and are only available on Wednesday, July 22nd, so if you want to pick them up, you’ll need to head to the Dark Horse booth #2615 on Wednesday.

That’s not all though, as Dark Horse will also have a new limited edition Skate Deck available that will feature stunning artwork from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. The artwork is based on the cover of The Chained Coffin, and the Skate Deck is the perfect place to display it. There are only 200 available, so if you are interested, you can check out the Skate Deck and all of Dark Horse’s SDCC exclusives on DarkHorse.com at 3 PM ET later today.

Dark Horse Is Going Big For San Diego Comic-Con

Those who want to pick up the exclusive will want to make sure to carve out some time to head to Dark Horse’s booth, especially if they want to grab one of the exclusive variants. You can find the official details for each exclusive below.

Hellboy Sofubi (Red & Variant Edition)

Price: $175.00

Edition Size: 170 Variants Price: $200

Variants Edition: 30 (ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEDNESDAY 7/22/26)

Dark Horse is thrilled to have partnered with Gawakoto Collectibles to bring you this convention-exclusive Hellboy Sofubi Figure! Each Sofubi stands 10.5 inches tall at the tip of Hellboy’s horns and has been expertly hand-painted. This collection includes only 170 Hellboy Sofubi Figures (Red Edition), alongside only 30 one-of-a-kind, hand-painted variants that will be available only on preview night, Wednesday, July 22nd! Don’t miss your chance to grab this unique and creative interpretation of Hellboy!

Hellboy in Chains Skate Deck

Price: $80.00

Edition Size: 200

Our newest limited-edition skate deck brings Mike Mignola’s cover of Hellboy: The Chained Coffin to life in the all-new Hellboy Skate Deck: Hellboy in Chains. Made with 7 plies of 100% Canadian maple and measuring at 31.87″ long by 8.25″ wide, celebrate with one of the short stories that made us fall in love with Hellboy with this convention-exclusive skate deck!

While Dark Horse will have a number of exclusives to pick up, that’s not all there is to do at the big show for Dark Horse fans. There will be a host of panels and signings for beloved franchises like Elfquest, Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft, Stranger Things & Dungeons & Dragons, Black Hammer, Three Worlds/Three Moons, Masters of the Universe, Avatar Legends, The Witcher, Minor Threats, FML, Tomb Raider, and more. You can find the full panel schedule for Dark Horse below.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Dark Horse & Dungeons & Dragons & Comics

10:00AM – 11:45AM

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Join Dark Horse and DM Mayanna Berrin of WOTC’s Dungeons Masters live play series as they lead comics creators Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Amy Chu, Becky Cloonan in a quick and dirty (and hilarious) one-shot inspired by Dark Horse Dungeons and Dragons comics “Total Party Killers.” and more! Stick around till the end for details of what’s coming soon from Dark Horse Comics and Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast. Moderated by Dark Horse Comics Publicity Manager Ally Raney.

Dark Horse Licensed Comics: More from your favorite fandoms!

12:00PM – 1:00PM

Room 25ABC

Dark Horse has the power…of fandom! Celebrate Masters of the Universe, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Cyberpunk 2077. Tomb Raider, and more as we dive into what it takes to bring your favorite characters and stories from the screen to the page. Moderated by Aaron Knowles of The Oblivion Bar Podcast.

Black Hammer: 10th Anniversary Celebration

2:00PM – 3:00PM

Room 6DE

Join bestselling cartoonist Jeff Lemire and more creators from the world of Black Hammer as they discuss 10 years of the brilliant critically acclaimed and award-winning superhero saga! Be the first to learn exclusive details about what’s next for the Black Hammer universe and what the 10th anniversary holds in store.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Fire, Earth, Water, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy Panel

4:15pm – 5:15pm

Room 25ABC

Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, WEBTOON, and Magpie Games are thrilled to treat fans to a panel worthy of the Avatar! Join publishing’s creators and writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra for an exploration of the beloved world. Moderated by Rotem Rusak of Nerdist.

Dark Horse: Three Worlds / Three Moons

5:30pm – 6:30pm

Room 5AB

Enter a universe like no other with Three Worlds / Three Moons! Jonathan Hickman (East of West, X-Men), Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man, The Fix), and other creators discuss collaboration, worldbuilding, and more about the sci-fi mythology of 3W / 3M. The next great comics universe starts here! Moderated by Chris Hacker of The Oblivion Bar podcast.

SATURDAY, JULY 26

Dark Horse: Star-Powered Storytelling

10:00am – 11:00am

Room 23ABC

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt and fellow actor David Dastmalchian started out as fan favorite characters in beloved films and television, but now they’ve turned to creating the newest fan-favorite characters in their creator-owned comics! Together with showrunner and writer Jordan Blum and their comics cocreators, they’ll discuss building stories like Minor Threats, Witness Point, American Caper, The Guy in the Chair, Count Crowley, and Kingdom of Earth, what it’s like juggling writing duties with their co-creators, what they love most about the medium, and more. Moderated by Ben Blacker.

Dark Horse: Usagi Yojimbo

12:30pm – 1:30pm

Room 24ABC

Learn more about the wandering rabbit ronin when Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) discusses 40+ years of creating his beloved comic book series. From past adventures to new horizons, Jared Cullum (Kodi) and Zack Rosenberg (T.S. Hullabaloo) join Sakai for a lively conversation moderated by Justin Eisinger (editor-in-chief, Dogu Publishing; It Rhymes with Takei).

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Dark Horse Comics: 40 Years of Comic Nerds

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Room 7AB

Dark Horse Comics invites comics nerds to celebrate 40 years with a showcase of creator-owned comics, licensed titles, and fan favorite products! Discover what’s new from Dark Horse, learn about upcoming projects, and hear stories from creators, editors and more about the legacy of Dark Horse Comics. Moderated by Dark Horse Publicity Manager Ally Raney.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!