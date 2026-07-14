Batman’s Miniverse Line Includes Buildable Batmobile And Collectible Graded Comics – Watch The Trailer (Exclusive)

MGA’s hit Miniverse line has included beloved franchises like Harry Potter, Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more, but it has never ventured to the streets of Gotham City. That’s all about to change though, and not only will there be a new Batman Miniverse line to collect, but we’ve got your exclusive first look at what the line includes, how to build it, and the rare collectibles you’ll absolutely want to track down, especially if you are a comics fan. You can get all the details and watch the full lineup in the video below.

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MGA’s Miniverse is expanding with a new Batman Miniverse line, and not only will it include a number of surprise capsules with iconic Batman items, but it will also feature a number of collectible mini comics, including 9 sealed graded mini comics that are based on some of Batman’s most iconic stories. As you can see in the video, there are 4 Batman gadgets to collect and build, including the Grappling Gun, Batarang, Bat Signal, and Batmobile, but it gets better with 15 mini comics to collect, which feature covers and stories from Knightfall, Hush, and more.

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Build Mini Versions of Batman’s Greatest Gadgets (And Collect Even Rarer Batman Comics Too)

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Part of the fun of Batman Miniverse is that the capsule is part of the fun, as it transforms into a mini version of the Batcave to showcase your builds. Each capsule will include all of the pieces you need in order to build your Batman gadget, as well as a base to hold it, and then you’ll also receive a mini Batman comic to complete the display.

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As you can see in the videos above and below, the Batmobile is based on the iconic 1989 movie design, and once you build it, you can either display it or race it to your heart’s content. Moving to the Grappling Hook, it features a launchable hook with a rope to really make you feel like Batman, and as for the Bat-Signal, once it’s built, it even shines a light to call for the Caped Crusader just like in the comics.

What makes the hunt for these capsules even more fun though is the 15 mini comics that can be tracked down, and these include several issues from Batman Hush, as well as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Batman Knightfall. There are also graded versions of Detective Comics #1, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Book One, Batman Knightfall, Batman #613, Batman #618, Batman #24, Batman #608, Batman: A Death in the Family, and Batman #423, which features a fan-favorite Todd McFarlane cover.

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There’s a lot to check out for fans of Batman and DC in general, and if this is anything to go by, hopefully it won’t be too long before we get a Miniverse Wonder Woman, Miniverse Green Lantern, or Miniverse Superman set as well.

You can check out everything Miniverse right here, and you’ll be able to pick up Batman Miniverse in stores soon.

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