Huge LEGO Harry Potter Leak Confirms Ministry of Magic Set (& It Could Fix an Old Mistake)

Harry Potter fans are able to bring their own miniature versions of the beloved world to life thanks to LEGO, which has released a bevy of sets featuring iconic locations like Hogwarts Castle, Hogwarts Express, Knockturn Alley, Luna Lovegood’s House, and more. Now, a new leak has revealed the first details on a Ministry of Magic set, and it could easily fix an old mistake.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brick Tap has confirmed from verified sources that there is a new Harry Potter LEGO set on the way, and it will be the Ministry of Magic. That may sound familiar if you are a longtime Harry Potter LEGO collector, and that’s because there was already a Ministry of Magic set released in 2022. That set had some issues though, and from the details we have so far, it looks as if this new version could end up leaving that old version in the dust when it releases on September 1st.

Update on LEGO Harry Potter 76476 Ministry of Magic! pic.twitter.com/pJSIUiKAXC — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) July 9, 2026

All of the Differences Between The Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Sets So Far

If you are going to redo a LEGO set, one would hope that means the new set is going to go the extra mile to differentiate itself. While we don’t have pictures of the new set yet, we do have some key details that suggest LEGO is doing just that with the newest version.

One of the first big distinctions is the number of bricks in the set. The previous Ministry of Magic set consisted of 990 pieces, and when you compare that to the new set’s brick count of 3491 pieces, it’s night and day. The scale and size of the new set should be off the charts just from that detail alone, and that should go a long way to helping iron out some of the key flaws from the previous set.

One aspect that seems to be staying the same is that this new set will consist of 3 levels, and the last set was able to do that as well. What remains to be seen though is if you will be able to mix and match like you were in the previous set, which allowed you to either have two sides of three floors each or three towers of two floors each. Regardless of which layout you went with, there was also a roof piece that connected two of the sides.

Hopefully, the way the new set is constructed means that it will have a greater sense of scale, which the previous version lacked, no matter which layout you decide to use. It was an odd design overall anyway, but if you had more bricks and a bigger overall presence in the design, that might not be much of an issue this time around.

The other difference is with the minifigures. The old version featured 9 minifigures, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albert Runcorn, Mafalda Hopkirk, Reg & Mary Cattermole, Arthur Weasley, Dolores Umbridge, Pius Thicknesse, Corban Yaxley, and a Dementor. This version will feature 10 minifigures, but it’s not known who the 10th minifigure will be, or if all 9 of the previous minifigures will be included once more.

The new Ministry of Magic also earns a spot on the biggest Harry Potter LEGO sets of all time, as its 3,491 pieces put it at the number 5 spot. It only sits behind Gringotts Wizard Bank Collectors’ Edition (4803 pieces), Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition (5129 pieces), Diagon Alley (5544 pieces), and Hogwarts Castle, which tops the list with 6020 pieces.

The new Harry Potter Ministry of Magic LEGO set will retail for $450 and will be released on September 1st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!