Masters of the Universe Just Revealed A Ridiculous Skeletor Figure (But It Rules)

The Masters of the Universe movie has already delivered some fantastic action figures, including Chronicles releases for He-Man, Skeletor, Ram Man, and Fisto, and more are on the way. Mattel added one of the most unique Skeletor figures to the roster with the Gym Bro San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, but that figure has quickly been surpassed by the wildest Skeletor figure yet, and it absolutely rules.

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The newest addition to the Masters of the Universe Chronicles Collection is Skeletor, though it’s not in the version you may be familiar with. Instead of the standard version seen in most of the film, this version is known as Dream Date Skeletor and features the villain in a soft goods purple suit with purple pants, shoes, and a button-down underneath the jacket. The figure comes with a small version of Panthor and a havoc staff cane, completing the look of one of the wildest Skeletors yet. Right now, the figure doesn’t have a pre-order link, but when that is revealed, we’ll keep you posted.

Mattel’s Masters of the Universe Chronicles Line is Going Above and Beyond

The film has already featured action figures for He-Man, Skeletor, Battle Cat, Ram-Man, and Fisto, and more of the film’s characters are being released in wave 2. Between Chronicles and the Core line, we’ll soon have figures for Teela, Man-At-Arms, Beast Man, Trap Jaw, Mekaneck, and more, but that’s just the standard releases.

Then there’s the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Gym Bro Skeletor, which is based on the memorable sequence when He-Man is getting a beatdown from Skeletor after the Sword of Power is broken. During that sequence, Skeletor appears in several different forms as he distorts reality, and that includes Gym Bro Skeletor and office worker Skeletor, which is the one that fans are still waiting for to complete the sequence set.

Gym Bro Skeletor is slated to be a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, and while we don’t have a pre-order link yet for Dream Date Skeletor, it is likely tied to another convention (like New York Comic-Con) or a specific retailer. It might be possible to get all of these Skeletors from the movie before the end of the year, but we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the official description for Gym Bro Skeletor below.

“Masters of the Universe introduces Gym Bro Skeletor®, a reimagining of the iconic villain with a bold, gym-inspired twist, referencing a memorable moment from this summer’s film. Fully articulated for powerful, expressive poses, this figure is built for dynamic display and over-the-top workout positions. Complete with irreverent-themed packaging, Skeletor is ready to crush his enemies—and his fitness routine. MSRP $50”

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

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