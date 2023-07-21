Transformers Hasbro SDCC 2023 Exclusives Launch on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has unveiled a ton of Transformers items across a wide range of product lines during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, and a big chunk of them are Amazon exclusives that are set to launch today, July 21st at 10am PT / 1pm ET. A breakdown of these releases can be found below. Note that Hasbro also has a SDCC 2023 product drop slated for tomorrow, July 22nd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. Details on that launch can be found here.

Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 1 15th Anniversary Decepticon Multipack ($149.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 1 15th Anniversary Decepticon Multipack. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the first live action Transformers movie, this multipack comes with Voyager 54 Megatron, Voyager 06 Starscream, Deluxe 28 Barricade, and Leader 08. Convert the action figures from robot to vehicle mode and display with the included extra-large reversible backdrop scene. Includes missile launcher, flail, and 2 rotor blade accessories as well as a Scorponok mini figure.

Transformers Legacy Evolution Deadeye Duel 2-Pack ($59.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Deadeye Duel 2-Pack. Before the Cybertronian War, Kaskade blasted Javelin in the head, cementing their long-standing rivalry in Transformers history. Inspired by the IDW comics, this 2-Pack comes with 5.5-inch Senate Guard Autobot Javelin and Ascenticon Kaskade action figures.

Both Transformers action figures convert from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode (convert Senate Guard Autobot Javelin robot to Cybertronian motorcycle mode in 18 steps; Ascenticon Kaskade Transformers robot to Cybertronian car mode in 14 steps). Includes 2 blaster accessories and features exclusive pre-Cybertronian war packaging artwork."

Transformers Legacy Evolution Leader Class Nova Prime ($54.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Leader Class Nova Prime action figure, inspired by the IDW comics. This 7-inch action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian armored truck mode in 20 steps.Gear up for battle by attaching pieces of the included truck trailer to the action figure as battle armor. Includes 3 combinable blaster accessories and exclusive packaging artwork. Collect all pre-Cybertronian war action figures for boys and girls to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Transformers Legacy Evolution Voyager Class Nacelle ($34.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Voyager Class Nacelle action figure. This 7-inch action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 21 steps and comes. Includes 2 Null Ray accessories and exclusive packaging artwork. Collect all pre-Cybertronian war action figures for boys and girls to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Additional SDCC 2023 Transformers Reveals and Availability: