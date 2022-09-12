Here's Where to Get Funko D23 Expo 2022 Pop Figure Exclusives
Disney's D23 Expo for 2022 will be jam packed with reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Parks, and more. Naturally, Funko Pop figure exclusives will be part of the festivities, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.
The D23 Expo 2022 Funko Pops listed below will go live starting at 6am PT / 9am ET on September 9th. Keep in mind that shared exclusives at Amazon and BoxLunch might arrive later in the day. Links will be updated as the Pop figures go live. As always, if your chosen D23 Funko Pop sells out, you can always find it here on eBay. UPDATE: The exclusive Cinderella Lucifer Pop has finally dropped!
Amazon D23 Expo 2022 Exclusives (may launch around 12pm ET) / Shop Amazon Exclusive Funko Pops
- Pop Ride Pilot Mickey in Walt's Plane – See on Amazon
- Pop Pilot Mickey Mouse – See on Amazon
- Pop Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse 2-Pack – See on Amazon
BoxLunch D23 Expo 2022 Exclusives (may launch on Monday, 9/12) / Shop BoxLunch Exclusive Funko Pops
- Pop Cinderella – Lucifer – See at BoxLunch
Funko D23 Expo 2022 Exclusives / Shop Funko Exclusive Pops
- Pop Pinocchio – Jiminy Cricket on Leaf
- Pop The Emperor's New Groove – Devil Kronk
- SODA – Philharmagic Mickey Mouse
- SODA – Donald Duck
- SODA – The Emperor's New Groove – Lab Kronk
- SODA – The Incredibles – Frozone
- SODA 3-Liter – Big Hero 6 – Baymax
Note that Disney's D23 Expo Funko Pop event is a warmup for New York Comic-Con 2022. NYCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives will begin dropping on October 7th at 7am PT / 10am ET. Stay tuned to our Funko section for all of the details.