DC Multiverse Sketch Edition White Knight Batman Figure Drops As a Gold Label Exclusives

McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Entertainment Earth once again for a DC Multiverse Sketch Edition exclusive. This time around it's a variant of their 7-inch scale White Knight Batman figure, which is inspired by the 2017 series from from Sean Murphy. As with previous Sketch Edition Entertainment Earth exclusives (detailed below), this is a Gold Label figure that's limited to only 3000 units. A numbered certificate of authenticity is included. All of these figures sold out lightning fast, so we suggest heading over to Entertainment Earth ($29.99) as quickly as possible to pre-order one for yourself.

In the Batman: White Knight 8-issue series (See on Amazon), the Joker is cured of his madness and sets his sights on politics under the name of Jack Napier (a nod to Tim Burton's Joker). He seeks to save Gotham from Batman, who he views has the real enemy of the city. In the Curse of the White Knight sequel (See on Amazon), war veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and the Joker's ally in the crusade against Batman— Azrael is is "the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City".

