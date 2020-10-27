The Nightmare Before Christmas Vinyl Soundtrack With Tim Burton Art Launches Tomorrow

Mondo and Disney have teamed up to deliver Danny Elfman's amazing score for The Nightmare Before Christmas in a new vinyl set that features artwork by director Tim Burton. The special edition release has been remastered for vinyl and is pressed on two 180g vinyl records with designs inspired by Jack Skellington (stripes) and Sally (swirl). The jacket art is all Tim Burton.

If you want to get your hands on one of these gorgeous The Nightmare Before Christmas vinyl sets, you'll need to be ready and waiting here at the Mondo Shop tomorrow, October 28th, at 10am PST (1pm EST). The set will be priced at $35, and only 5000 units will be made. There will be a limit of one copy per person, and shipping is slated for November. Just in time for Christmas listening or gift-giving! Needless to say, these records are going to fly, so grab one while you can.

On a related note, The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation are planning a one-night-only virtual Halloween benefit concert featuring the songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars.

The one-night-only special Halloween event will be available to stream for 24 hours, beginning Saturday, October 31st, at 7pm EST. Virtual tickets to view the event cost $4.99 and can be ordered here.

Finally, time is running out to grab Funko's new Pocket Pop advent calendar for The Nightmare Before Christmas. It includes 24 Pocket Pop mini-figures, most of which are going to be a surprise since only Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Dr. Finkelstein are pictured here.

It's currently sold out here on Amazon , but limited quantities are also available here at Walmart for $47.41. Entertainment Earth also has them in stock here priced at the standard $54.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.