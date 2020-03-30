The Naruto Shippuden Sexy Jutsu Funko Pop is Live

Back in December of last year, Funko announced a wave of Naruto Shippuden Pops that included an exclusive Naruto Uzumaki (Sexy Jutsu) figure. Given the fact that Funko could have gone in so many directions for new Naruto Funko Pops, the unveiling of a Pop based on Naruto’s hilarous Sexy Jutsu technique was delightfully unexpected. The figure is a super fun release that most fans will want to add to their collection.

That having been said, the wait for this figure was unusually long, but it has finally arrived here at BoxLunch for $12.90. Note that all BoxLunch stores are closed until further notice, so the only place you’ll be able to grab this figure is online. If it sells out, you can still order one on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium.

As noted, the Sexy Jutsu Naruto Shippuden figure will likely be popular with fans, just like the recently released Jiraiya on Toad Pop Ride. The figure was an exclusive of BoxLunch’s parent company Hot Topic that sold out in a matter of days. Again, you can still grab one here on eBay if you simply must have it.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

