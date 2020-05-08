New Baby Yoda The Mandalorian Funko Pops Are on Sale

Funko recently launched a new wave of Pop figures based on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and, once again, The Child (aka Baby Yoda) is the star of the show. What's more, all four of the newly released figures are on sale in pre-order with discounts as high as 20%.

A complete breakdown of the new figures can be found below along with the Amazon links where they can be pre-ordered with the discount. Note that you won't be charged until the Pops ship and you'll automatically get the lowest price between the time that you pre-order and the release date. So, don't worry if you already pre-ordered any of these figures - you already have the deal.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Child Pop! Vinyl Television Moment : Pre-Order on Amazon ($29.99 / 10% off - Launches in September)

: Pre-Order on Amazon ($29.99 / 10% off - Launches in September) Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Frog Pop! Vinyl Figure : Pre-Order on Amazon ($8.78 / 20% off - Launches in August)

: Pre-Order on Amazon ($8.78 / 20% off - Launches in August) Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cup Pop! Vinyl Figure : Pre-Order on Amazon ($8.78 / 20% off - Launches in August)

: Pre-Order on Amazon ($8.78 / 20% off - Launches in August) The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Pop! Vinyl Figure: Pre-Order on Amazon ($8.78 / 20% off - Launches in August)

In addition to the standard Baby Yoda Pop figures above, The Child (Concerned) Funko Pop exclusive is listed here at Target and The Child (Force Wielding) Pop exclusive here at Walmart for $8.99 and $9.99 respectively. The Force Wielding Pop is sold out at the time of writing, but keep tabs on the link for a restock.

On a related note, NECA has added Baby Yoda to their Chia Pet lineup, and the adorable little planter is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for July. It features Baby Yoda in its little transport pod, which makes for a slightly unusual configuration for the plant. Still, it looks great - the sculpt is fantastic.

Die-hard Baby Yoda fans can keep tabs on the status of more of the hottest toys based on the galaxy's cutest character right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.