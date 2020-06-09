New Funko Soda Includes Heath Ledger Joker and TMNT Figures

Funko has added several new figures to their limited edition Soda line, and it's one of the best waves yet. The collection includes DC Comics The Dark Knight Health Ledger Joker (20,000 units), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo (12,500 units), KISS Gene Simmons (12,500 units), and Chilly Willy (10,000 units).

Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). If you haven't incorporated Soda figures into to your Funko Pop collection yet, this wave would be a good place to start. You can pre-order the figures via the links below for $12.99 with shipping slated for September:

On a related note, Funko and Entertainment Earth teamed up to release an exclusive Pop figure 2-Pack based on the popular Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, which originated with an episode of the 1967 ABC Spider-Man cartoon entitled "Double Identity". The episode involved a criminal named Charles Cameo impersonating Spider-Man in order to steal art.

Funko could have gone with a Moment Pop figure to depict the scene from the meme, but they wisely chose to run it as a 2-pack with a background insert, which makes it more versatile. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for June. It's a limited edition, so reserve it while you can.

