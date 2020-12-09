New Funko Soda Wave Includes Rare Cans of TMNT, Marvel, DC, Cheetos, and More
Funko's latest wave of refreshing Soda figures dropped today, with very limited edition flavors of Marvel Luchadores, DC Comics Martian Manhunter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Crash Bandicoot, TMNT, Pans Labyrinth, Cheetos Chester Cheetah, and more.
Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size and a pre-order link (Entertainment Earth). Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.
- DC Comics Martian Manhunter Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)
- Marvel Luchadores Hulk Vinyl Soda Figure (15,000 units)
- Marvel Luchadores Spider-Man Vinyl Soda Figure (15,000 units)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- Cheetos Chester Cheetah Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- Hanna Barbera Quick Draw McGraw Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)
- Pan's Labyrinth Fauno Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)
- Pan's Labyrinth Pale Man Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- Crash Bandicoot Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Vampire Jack Vinyl Soda Figure (15,000 units)
- The Shining Jack Torrance Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
You can keep up with all of our Funko news right here. Some of the big highlights in recent days include the following:
- Funko's Walt Disney and Sleeping Beauty Castle Pop Town Has Launched
- Funko Begins a New Marvel Avengers Victory Shawarma Pop Series
- Selena Funko Pop Figures Launch Ahead of the Netflix Series
- Falcon and the Winter Solider Funko Pops Get a Surprise Launch
- Funko Star Wars Concept Series Ralph McQuarrie Pop Figures Are Live
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.