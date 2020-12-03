Selena Funko Pop Figures Launch Ahead of the Netflix Series

The highly anticipated Funko Pop figure of the latin music icon Selena Quintanilla has arrived - just in time for the premiere of Netflix's new show Selena: The Series on December 4th. What's more, the first wave of Selena Pop figures includes several variants.

The common Selena Pop figure features her outfit from the legendary RodeoHouston performance in 1995. The burgundy outfit has a sparkly, glitter finish, and you can pre-order it now here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Hot Topic. However, the Selena Funko Pop wave includes an even sparklier Diamond Collection version of the RodeoHouston figure, which is available to order here as a Hot Topic exclusive while supplies last (which probably won't be long).

Note that Pop figure based on Selena's Grammys outfit will also be headed to the FunkoShop as an exclusive at some point in 2021.

The Selena Funko Pop figure is the biggest release in a recent wave of debuts in Funko's Pop Rocks line. Pre-order links for these new figures are available below.

Netflix describes Selena: The Series as follows:

"Iconic Mexican-American performer Selena rises to fame as she and her family make sacrifices in order to achieve their lifelong dreams." The show stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, and Ricardo Chavira. The series hits Netflix on December 4th.

