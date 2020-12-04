Funko's Walt Disney and Sleeping Beauty Castle Pop Town Exclusive is About to Drop

Buckle up Disney fans and Funko collectors because it appears that the highly anticipated Disneyland 65th anniversary Walt Disney and Sleeping Beauty Castle Funko Pop town is finally going to be released. It was announced as part of the the first Disneyland 65th anniversary Pop figure wave in September and earmarked as a Disney Parks exclusive, but we haven't heard anything about availability until recently. When it does arrive, it will probably sell out in a heartbeat, so here's what you need to know to make sure you get your hands on one...

Conflicting reports indicate that the figure will be available online at shopDisney here (or possibly here) as early as Saturday, December 5th at 7am PT / 10am EST. Other reports indicate that it will be available at shopDisney and the Disney Store at some point on Monday, December 7th (perhaps as early as 12am EST online). We've reached out to Disney for confirmation, and will update this post if/when we get the information.

The Saturday online launch comes via Twitter user DisFunko, who also indicates that it will be available in Disney Stores on December 7th (though some stores appear to be getting it early). The additional reports regarding a Monday launch come via Inside the Magic. On the official front, the Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders Twitter account has revealed that the Walt Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle Pop Town will be available via (limited) reservation starting today for purchase at the park:

Commemorate the anniversary of Disneyland Park and Disney’s Fantasia with the next Disneyland Resort Shopping Reservation opportunity. Make your reservation TODAY for the opportunity to purchase new Disneyland Resort Featured Products! https://t.co/vZ5h08ZCi4 pic.twitter.com/ynAAqtWhGQ — Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) December 4, 2020

So, it seems as though the official launch for the Disneyland 65th Disney exclusive Walt Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle Pop Town is definitely brewing. We recommend checking in at shopDisney here and here at the times mentioned above. If you're going to be up at midnight EST on these dates, you might want to check in just to be on the safe side.

When the Disney Pop sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. Confirmed orders are already live.

Note that the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Castle with Mickey Pop Town is back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for January.

