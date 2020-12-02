Falcon and the Winter Solider Funko Pops Get a Surprise Launch

Like many high profile film and TV projects in 2020, production delays have thrown the merchandising machine out of whack. Products for upcoming super hero films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow debuted months ago, and we're starting to see the same thing happen to the highly anticipated Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Out of nowhere, the first Funko Pop figures based on the series have arrived.

The first wave of Funko Pop figures from Falcon and the Winter Solider include Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Pre-orders for these figures are up and running now via the following links with shipping slated for January.

The costumes on the Funko Pops don't appear to particularly spoilery - we've had some decent looks at Baron Zemo in the past, including a leak of this very Pop figure showing off the comic-inspired mask paired with a jacket and pants. The outfits on Falcon and the Winter Soldier have appeared previously in promotional material.

Note that The Falcon and the Winter Solder Pop figures haven't been officially announced by Funko, Marvel, or Disney, and we're going to guess that they won't be actively promoted until around the time that the show debuts on Disney+. This is your chance to reserve them before most Funko fans even know they exist.

Another big of merch from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that got an early release is Hasbro's Marvel Legends Captain America shield. It's a 1:1 scale replica that measures 24-inches across and features the segmented design that we've seen on Sam Wilson's shield in Avengers: Endgame and in Falcon and the Winter Solider. It also appears to include the faux leather straps seen in Hasbro's previous Cap shield props.

