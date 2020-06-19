New Pokemon Snap Pre-Orders are Live for the Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Nintendo / The Pokemon Company)

Earlier this week Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch. As the name suggests, is an update to an original Pokemon Snap game - more specifically, a 1999 game that was released for the Nintendo 64. The new game was definitely a surprise, but Pokemon fans were super excited about the news. If you're one of them, you'll be happy to know that pre-orders for the game are beginning to go live.

If you're unfamiliar, New Pokemon Snap allows players to track down, observe, interact with, and photograph Pokemon in their natural habitats. You'll explore islands with gorgeous scenery, compile a Pokemon Photdex, and more. The game will likely feature numerous upgrades over the original, but, sadly, the Blockbuster photo sticker experience won't be one of them. Here's hoping that they bring back the promotion elsewhere. You can take a closer look at the game in the trailer below.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

A release date for New Pokemon Snap hasn't been announced at the time of writing, but pre-orders are live via the following retailers. The list will update as new retailers are added:

You can keep tabs on all of the news for New Pokemon Snap right here. The official description reads:

"Seek out and take in-game pictures of Pokemon in their native environments in the New Pokemon Snap game, only for the Nintendo Switch system! You'll even discover behaviors and expressions you've never seen before when you encounter and research lively wild Pokemon.."

Explore environments, take in-game pictures and fill your Pokémon Photodex

Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex!

This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to see!

Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.