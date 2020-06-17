New Pokemon Snap Has Fans Pining for Blockbuster of Old

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company pulled back the curtain on New Pokemon Snap, an upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel to the N64 classic. The announcement has fans feeling not only nostalgic for the original game, but also for a popular promotional tie-in, as well. Starting in the summer of 1999, Pokemon Snap players could bring their Nintendo 64 cartridges to participating Blockbuster Video locations, where they could use a special machine to print out stickers of their best pictures. It was a genius bit of marketing, and Pokemon fans would love to see it somehow replicated for the upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel. With Blockbuster Video a thing of the past, it's impossible to say how that would work, but Pokemon fans are certainly feeling nostalgic, at the moment!

