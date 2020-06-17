New Pokemon Snap Has Fans Pining for Blockbuster of Old
Earlier today, The Pokemon Company pulled back the curtain on New Pokemon Snap, an upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel to the N64 classic. The announcement has fans feeling not only nostalgic for the original game, but also for a popular promotional tie-in, as well. Starting in the summer of 1999, Pokemon Snap players could bring their Nintendo 64 cartridges to participating Blockbuster Video locations, where they could use a special machine to print out stickers of their best pictures. It was a genius bit of marketing, and Pokemon fans would love to see it somehow replicated for the upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel. With Blockbuster Video a thing of the past, it's impossible to say how that would work, but Pokemon fans are certainly feeling nostalgic, at the moment!
Are you excited for New Pokemon Snap? Did you ever print out pictures from Pokemon Snap? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Blockbuster Video and New Pokemon Snap!
There has to be some kind of alternative.
a new Pokemon Snap is cool and call but where do we print out our best pictures? Blockbuster is dead :(— Vincent Hua (@vkhoa) June 17, 2020
prevnext
That element clearly holds a special place in the hearts of Pokemon fans.
if I can't go to a blockbuster to print out my pokemon snap photos then the new game is automatically worse than the n64 one— *Activates Heretic Cowboy Mode* (@InternetSlug) June 17, 2020
prevnext
We can dream, can't we?
pokemon snap 2 is going to single handedly put blockbuster back in business— vivian (@lavendersheeps) June 17, 2020
prevnext
Imagine the lines.
prevnext
I can see the headlines now, ' Last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon is ONLY Location for New Pokemon Snap Kiosk'— JohnRiggs (@johnblueriggs) June 17, 2020
After 21 years, fans still remember it fondly.
Yeah there's a new Pokemon Snap but where are my blockbuster stickers that I can litter across all of my belongings— August (@pyrodrg) June 17, 2020
prevnext
It's impossible to overstate what a big experience that once was.
The last time Nintendo released a Pokemon Snap game it was still normal to visit Blockbuster every weekend.— Antonio-さん (@antonio__san) June 17, 2020
prevnext
If only there was somewhere to use them...
STILL HAVE MY POKEMON SNAP BLOCKBUSTER CARDS! LET'S GO!#Blockbuster #PokemonSnap #PokemonSnap2 #NewPokemonSnap pic.twitter.com/6SSDGcgAoC— Cory Says (@CorySaysLets) June 17, 2020
prevnext
Honestly, not the worst idea.
Blockbuster is now trending, Tony Hawk and Pokémon snap are getting remakes... I say we just completely reboot the turn of the century. We clearly have messed up.— Eric Joseph (@__EricJoseph__) June 17, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.