Fans Are Loving Wailord's Scale in New Pokemon Snap
The main series of Pokemon games have never been the best at conveying the size and scale of Pokemon. To be fair, Pokemon like Wailord happen to be quite larger than others, and it's not always easy to accurately depict that in tighter environments, such as Pokemon Gyms. New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch, however, boasts environments that are much more open, and Wailord's massive size will be conveyed appropriately. Fans are quite excited about the Pokemon's depiction in the upcoming game, and have shared that excitement on social media. While The Pokemon Company has only shared a brief snippet from the game, there's already a lot for fans to be excited about!
Are you excited for New Pokemon Snap? Are you happy with the game's take on Wailord? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Wailord and New Pokemon Snap!
Yep, it's a whopper alright!
THEY DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/AyePVPARAe— Sun (#BlackLivesMatter) (@SunGamingYT) June 17, 2020
Pokemon fans really seem invested in proper scaling.
How good does Pokemon Snap look with the proper scaling of Pokemon. Love you giant Wailord— Nocklett (@nocklett) June 17, 2020
Apparently, Wailord is a selling point, for some.
i unironically wasnt sold on pokemon snap until i saw wailord— suler👺 (@SulerOfM) June 17, 2020
The Pokemon really added to the trailer's atmosphere.
Im extremely emotional rn because i never got to play the OG pokemon snap. But now i can play it in like, AWESOME QUALITY and i can see wailord, and those tropical beaches are so beautiful and. God— 𖤐LEO𖤐 (@GLITTERAWRXD) June 17, 2020
Everything else went out the window after that moment.
ohmyGODitsperfect— how do you do, fellow quaranteens? (@R0mination) June 17, 2020
To be fair, it might be hard to pull off Wailord's scale in Sword and Shield.
People should be rightfully angry again about how rushed Sw/Sh was. The environment of Pokemon Snap looks gorgeous so far, and Wailord is of accurate scale!— Gina Cardenas (@Juniperbugy) June 17, 2020
Anyone know if the Zero-One can be put in park for proper watching?
New Pokemon Snap is going to have Pokemon to scale, finally, some Wailord watching— Mandatory Masks Strider (@StriderHoang) June 17, 2020
But how will we print them?!?
I'M GOING TO TAKE SO MANY SNAPS OF WAILORD.— Sammy 🐳 #BlackLivesMatter (@GhostlyFelis) June 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.