Pokemon Fans Can't Wait for New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap stole the show during The Pokemon Company’s big event this week, and Pokemon fans can’t wait to pick up their cameras again and go on a different kind of Pokemon adventure. Instead of battling Pokemon against each other, you’ll take trips through scenic Pokemon habitats found on various islands while snapping pictures of the creatures while they’re in their natural environments. A release date hasn’t yet been announced for New Pokemon Snap, but it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point, and that’s all Pokemon fans need right now to hold them over until it’s released.

For those who missed out on the original Pokemon Snap, it was released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1999 and instantly won people over for its fresh take on the Pokemon experience. It put players on a track through different Pokemon habitats and gave them a limited amount of film to take pictures with and resources to either entice or aggravate Pokemon into giving them better reactions for photos. Photos were ranked based on a number of different criteria, and there were even secrets to be uncovered in the game to trigger more picture worthy Pokemon encounters.

We don’t know yet how many of those features will return to New Pokemon Snap or if the game will take an entirely different direction than before. It’s only the second game of its kind following the first Pokemon Snap, so there’s no telling what direction Nintendo will take it.

In the meantime, we want to hear from you—which are you most excited to play? — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

What we do know about New Pokemon Snap so far is that it’s the release people are most excited to play based on a poll tallying what was announced during the Pokemon event. These numbers could always change, but as it stands, New Pokemon Snap has pulled ahead big time in the Twitter poll of what people are most excited for.

That excitement is evident if you look elsewhere online as well. People are already highlighting some of their favorite Pokemon from the trailer and are thrilled to see the game’s return.

New Pokemon Snap is “under construction” according to the trailer, so we may not see a release date for a while. Until we do, you can see some of the best reactions to the announcement below to see what other people are saying.