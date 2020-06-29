Pixar Toy Story 25th Anniversary Alien Remix Funko Pops are Live

It's hard to believe that Pixar's Toy Story hit theaters a whopping 25 years ago this November. We're guessing that Disney and Pixar will have lots of anniversary-related merch out by the end of the year, but Funko is chiming in early with an Alien Remix collection of Pop figures that features adorable aliens dressing up as other popular characters from Disney / Pixar films like UP, Finding Dory, and A Bug's Life.

Funko hasn't officially announced the Toy Story Alien Remix collection at the time of writing, but pre-orders are already live for a wave that includes 8 Pop figures, Mystery Minis, Pop Keychains, and Pop Pen Toppers. A breakdown of the Pop figure releases can be found below along with pre-order links (Entertainment Earth). We highly suggest going after the 10-inch Alien as Woody Pop figure first.

The rest of the Pixar Toy Story 25th anniversary Alien Remix Pop figure collection can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth. Rumors have suggested that there will be some exclusives in this wave, including an Alien Remix Wall-E Pop, which would be huge. Exclusives from this wave will likely be earmarked for SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home . BoxLunch has done a lot of Pixar Wall-E exclusives in the past, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Alien Remix Pop ends up there. This post will be updated as new info becomes available - stay tuned.

