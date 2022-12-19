James Bond Aston Martin and Knight Rider K.I.T.T. Playmobil Sets Get a Huge Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is running a last minute holiday sale on building toys that includes two popular new vehicle sets in the 70578 James Bond Aston Martin DB5 and the 70924 Knight Rider K.I.T.T set. They're fun gifts for fans – especially the 007 Aston Martin set, which is based on the car in the 1964 film Goldfinger starring Sean Connery.

The Aston Martin includes features like an ejection seat, retractable tire cutters, revolving number plates, and figures of James Bond, Goldfinger, Oddjob, and Henchman. The car can seat two figures thanks to the removable roof. You can order the Playmobil James Bond Aston Martin set here on Amazon for $50.99, which is 43% off the list price.

Playmobil went deep into the '80s with the debut of the 70924 Knight Rider K.I.T.T. vehicle set earlier this year. The 3-inch scale Pontiac Trans Am vehicle features lights and sound, headlights that go up and down, a rotating license plate, and a removable hood. It also includes figures of Bonnie Barstow, Devon Miles, and Michael Knight. You can grab one here on Amazon for $56.99, which is 37% off the list price.

""Right away, Michael!" The most famous talking car of the 1980s is back with the Playmobil 70924 Knight Rider K.I.T.T. with Figures. Complete with Bonnie Barstow, Devon Miles, and Michael Knight, this set once again proves our theory that Germans love David Hasselhoff. Complete with lights and sound, this 3-inch scale vehicle includes articulated figures you can drive around or have around to pretend to repair the chatty Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Headlights go up and down, too!"