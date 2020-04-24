Pokemon x Daniel Arsham "Fictional Archaeology" T-Shirt Collection Launches From UNIQLO

Artist Daniel Arsham is known for a creative concept he calls "Fictional Archaeology", which imagines how familiar objects would look if they were unearthed 1,000 years in the future. For his partnership with The Pokemon Company and UNIQLO UT, he's employing the concept in a t-shirt collection called "Relics of Kanto Through Time" featuring Pokemon characters that have been crystalized in the year 3020.

The collection includes designs for men, women, and kids in a sketch drawn, wearable art style. All of the designs can be ordered here at UNIQLO for $9.90 to $14.90 while they last. If you're a Pokemon fan that appreciates something unique, this collection should be right up your alley. You can take a closer look at the shirt designs in the gallery below.

Commenting on this collaboration collection, Arsham said, “With many of my projects, I try to make work that’s not just for art people and I think UNIQLO has a similar egalitarian culture. The reason I feature iconic characters in my work is that they are very recognizable, and, on the surface, they make it easy to enter my work. Pokémon has been a monumental presence ever since I was a child and I’m excited about the opportunity to present my work to a much wider audience.”

