M.A.S.K. Series 2 Is Now Up For Pre-Order (And Includes Several Franchise Favorites)

M.A.S.K. returned to action with a brand new toyline last year, with beloved characters and vehicles like Matt Trakker, The Condor, Miles Mayhem, The Thunderhawk, and more making up the initial lineup. Now it’s time for the much-anticipated Wave 2, which brings a number of upgrades and improvements along with four more vehicles and characters, and now the entire set is up for pre-order.

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This time around, the M.A.S.K. toyline will be featuring four vehicles and four characters, and there are some welcome favorites in the mix. A personal favorite is Hondo MacLean and The Hurricane, but the wave will also include Sly Rax and the Stealth Submarine Cycle, Dusty Hayes and The Gator, and Cliff Dange and the Armored Assault Vehicle. Each of the , but we’ll dive into each release and get you all the details below.

Everything Included in M.A.S.K. Wave 2

Let’s start with Hondo and The Hurricane, which will feature the hot rod-styled design along with the ability to transform into Vehicle Mode and Field Command Post Mode. In Command Post Mode, the top of the car twists and rotates to reveal weaponry, and more weapons pop up underneath the front bumper.

The entire vehicle is lifted up to reveal six tires as well, and then Hondo can man the sentry post that is created by the lifting of the roof. There are also clear headlights, blast effects, customizable logos for the hood and tires, and a bonus weapon. The Hurricane is up for pre-order for $84.99 and is expected to arrive in late October.

Next up is Dusty Hayes and the Gator, which has the ability to transform from its Vehicle Mode of a classic Jeep to Hydroplane Attack Mode to continue the adventure on the water. The vehicle also got several upgrades, including the addition of a clear windshield and larger tires.

That’s not all though, as the Gator will also feature a full rooftop cannon that can move and even includes several blast effects. You can use either the Electric Ouch or the Freeze Gun effect, but they can also be combined to create an even more powerful attack. Throw in a removable boat engine, and you’ve got a welcome addition to the line, and it can be pre-ordered right here for $64.99. It is expected to hit in October.

Up next is Sly Rax and the Stealth Submarine Cycle, which can transform into Motorcycle Mode and a more battle-ready Attack Sub Mode. The Stealth Submarine Cycle features a slick purple paint job with all-new blast effects that give the front torpedoes an explosive look and feel. There’s also a smoke effect that attaches to the rear wheel as well.

Sly Rax also gets some upgrades with the new set, as he features two interchangeable masks and a mask blast effect, which attaches to the plates on his chest. You can also take off the mask for a fully ’80s look if you so choose, and you can pre-order the set now for $49.99. The Stealth Submarine Cycle is set to arrive in October.

The final addition to the M.A.S.K. wave 2 lineup is the Armored Assault Vehicle, which features Cliff Dagger and a battle-ready vehicle made for just about every encounter. When in Assault Vehicle Action Mode, the back of the vehicle lifts up to form a full portal gun turret that has a space for Dagger to sit and multiple blast effects for the turret.

Then there are blasters that emerge from behind the front grill with their own weapon effects, and you’ll also find removable headlights, extra detailing on the vehicle itself, and extra pegs so you can place other figures along the back. The Armored Assault Vehicle is up for pre-order for $79.99 and is set to arrive in October of this year.

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