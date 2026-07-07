Pokemon Playful Partners Line Brings Licensed Pet Gear That Doesn’t Feel Like a Joke

If you’re a Pokemon fan and a pet owner (a “pawrent,” if you will), there’s a fine line between wanting your dog to rep your fandom, and settling for licensed pet accessories that feel like they were designed by someone who has never actually owned a dog. Flimsy clasps, faded prints, fabric that gives up after three washes… it’s almost never worth the money.

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So when Pokemon Center dropped the new Playful Partners lineup, designed by none other than James Turner, a Game Freak designer who’s worked on the franchise for years, and debuted it alongside an adoption event with the Louisiana SPCA at the North American International Championships (NAIC) 2026 in New Orleans, it felt like there was some weighted backing to it.

I tested five pieces from the collection with my own dogs, and despite the looks on my dogs’ faces for the images in this article, I can assure you that they were just as pleasantly surprised by the lineup as I was.

Does Licensed Pet Gear Actually Hold Up?

Most branded pet accessories are (basically) costume pieces. They look great in the product photos, survive maybe a month of real use (MAYBE), and then live out their days as a sad reminder that you spent $30 on something your dog chewed through within a week. That was my admittedly cynical expectation walking into this licensed pet line.

The Playful Partners collection doesn’t play into that stereotype, though. The materials feel solid, the prints are well-executed, and nothing about the construction screams “novelty item.” This is gear you can actually use daily without worrying about it all falling apart upon first use.

One caveat worth flagging, though, is that if your dog is a serious leash-puller, you may want something with more heavy-duty hardware. The leash and collar work great for well-mannered walkers, but they’re not designed for the dog that treats every squirrel like their archnemesis.

Walk & Wear: Harness, Collar, and Leash

The Pink Dog Harness comes with character print details that are subtle enough to look intentional (not slapped-on), and the fit adjusts well without feeling like you’re wrestling with it every time you gear up for a walk. The materials have a soft, durable feel that holds its shape after use.

The Dog Collar and 6 Ft. Leash have officially entered daily rotation at my house. They’ve replaced what I was using before, and I haven’t looked back. The leash length is solid for neighborhood walks, and the hardware feels secure without being overly bulky.

And again, my dog looks slightly unimpressed in the photos. He’s always like that for photoshoots. He absolutely likes his new gear, I promise… he just has a very particular approach to modeling.

Mealtime Upgrade: Silicone Mat and Double Pet Bowls

The Silicone Mat and Double Pet Bowls combo replaced my existing feeding setup almost immediately, and not just because they look great.

The best feature is how the bowls are designed. They lift out of the base individually, so you can fill or clean each one separately without picking up the whole thing. The base stays put. That sounds like a small thing until you’ve dealt with a feeding station that slides across your kitchen floor every time your dog gets enthusiastic about dinner.

The base grips, the bowls pop in and out, everything stays where it’s supposed to. And I know this isn’t a “new” sort of design, but it’s the first time I’ve ever used something like it. And now, I’m never going back.

The Ones That Got Away: Beds

Let’s talk about the two pieces I didn’t get to bring home, and why I’m still thinking about them.

The Jigglypuff Pet Cave bed is currently sold out at Pokemon Center at time of writing, and my Pekapoo would have been absolutely obsessed with it. That enclosed, cozy design is exactly what small dogs (or cats) gravitate toward. If it comes back in stock, don’t sleep on it. (You bet that pun was intended!)

The Snorlax Pet Bed, though… I saw that one in person at NAIC in New Orleans, and it is exactly as cool as it looks. The size, design, and overall build quality earns its price tag of $200+. I had the chance to grab one and didn’t. That’s a decision I’ve had time to reflect on. Regrets? A few. Because the aesthetic alone is enough to welcome my dogs to my gaming room.

The Verdict

The Pokemon Playful Partners line is built for Pokemon fans who want gear that actually works well. If your dog is a heavy leash-puller, factor that in, but for everyday use, this collection delivers on both aesthetics and durability.

If you’re a longtime fan, a new Trainer, or just someone whose dog deserves better than generic pet store finds, this lineup is worth checking out. Check out the full Pokemon Playful Partners collection at Pokemon Center and see what’s currently available. After all, your pets deserve “the very best…” and to train them is your cause, right?

Product samples were provided to ComicBook for this article. The Pokemon Playful Partners line is available now on Pokemon Center.