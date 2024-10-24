Square Enix SEGA Retro Console Mini-Figures Are Back In Stock

The way we play games has come a long way. These days we have access to an incredibly large video game library, whether that be on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles or on PCs through Steam. However, many gamers still hold classic consoles from Sega close to their hearts. Remember sitting in front of the small box TV with the SEGA Genesis playing Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Or maybe you were playing SoulCaliber on the Dreamcast. Whatever it was, these initial games solidified they’re place in our memories forever, and so did the consoles we played them on.

That’s why this drop from SquareEnix is so interesting. As part of their Bright Arts collection, Square Enix recently launched multiple die-cast (non-functional) mini-figures of some of the most nostalgic gaming consoles of our childhoods: the SEGA Dreamcast, Saturn, Genesis, and the Mega Drive, each also including their respective controllers. The figures initially sold out on Amazon, but are back in stock right here at the time of writing priced at $43.99 each. You can also find them here at Entertainment Earth.

Note that Entertainment Earth has the release date slated for April 2025, whereas Amazon states a release date of July 16, 2025. It’s also worth noting that at Entertainment Earth, U.S. shipping is free on orders $39+ for a limited time. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.

Video game culture is continually growing and changing, with new technologies being introduced constantly. While I’m incredibly grateful for these new additions, sometimes it feels nice to take a second and remember where we started. What it felt like to be a kid, controller in hand with the TV screen glowing, thumbs starting to hurt, just trying to make it through the infamous Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Metropolis Zone. That might’ve been a different time, but we can still capture the feeling!



