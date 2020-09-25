Star Wars and Marvel Hasbro PulseCon Exclusives Launch Today

Hasbro's first ever PulseCon virtual event kicked off today, September 25th and will run through tomorrow the 26th. It will include loads of detail on their Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, Transformers, Ghostbusters, and G.I. Joe lines, but if your interest lies with the exclusive collectibles, you've come to the right place. Here's what you need to know...

According to a countdown timer on Walmart's Collector Shop, the first wave of exclusives from the show will begin to launch today, September 25th at 2pm PST (5pm EST). Look for additional exclusives here at Entertainment Earth, Best Buy, and Amazon at that time. We're guessing that Star Wars and Marvel will be heavily represented today since these lines were the focus of Friday's panels. That said, look for G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, and Ghostbusters exclusives to arrive tomorrow.

As is usually the case with Hasbro launches, expect a ton of items from Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collections, Marvel Legends line, Power Rangers Lightning Collection, G.I. Joe Classified line, Ghostbusters Plasma series, and more. A full breakdown of the new releases will be added here when the info becomes available.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.