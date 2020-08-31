Hasbro PulseCon Will Feature Reveals for Marvel, Power Rangers, Star Wars, and More

Hasbro is giving fans of big-time franchises like Marvel, Transformers, Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, Magic The Gathering, G.I. Joe, and more something cool to look forward to next month courtesy of a 2-day new virtual event titled Hasbro PulseCon. The event will take place on September 25th and 26th exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel, and will be hosted by SYFY Wire's Jackie Jennings. The event will feature panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, giveaways, and more, and will bring the eOne portfolio and all your fave franchises together in a one of a kind event.

PulseCon will feature new innovations and product reveals for Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Magic The Gathering, Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and more, and there will be over 50 product reveals and pre-orders during the show as well as a number of exclusive items up for grabs.

“To be a part of this new virtual experience that celebrates fan culture and incorporates so many different iconic entertainment properties is truly a thrilling opportunity and I can’t wait for fans to check it out,” says Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon host.

“We are constantly impressed by our fan community and their unwavering passion for Hasbro brands. The Hasbro Pulse community was built with them in mind, and we’re excited to take fan-first engagement with our Pulse platform even deeper,” says Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer for Hasbro. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the fans, providing community connection at a time where everyone needs it most, and ultimately delivering a peek behind the curtain on their favorite brands in a way only Hasbro can.”

Here are some of the exclusive items up for pre-order during PulseCon, and you can take a look at all of them starting on the next slide.

- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Tully’s Terrible Night

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Supreme Cobra Commander Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Lord Drakkon Evo III Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Trilogy: Quintesson Pit of Judgement 5-Pack

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $69.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Hellfire Club Collection

(Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $79.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Marvel’s Logan & Charles Xavier Figure 2-Pack

(Ages 14 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack

(Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set

(Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $109.99 / Available: September 2020)

- Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Hoth Wampa Figure

(Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: September 2020)

You can keep up with all the big Hasbro PulseCon reveals right here on ComicBook.com, and make sure to talk all things PulseCon with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!