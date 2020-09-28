The Complete Star Wars The Vintage Collection PulseCon Pre-Orders

Hasbro's first ever PulseCon virtual event took place over the weekend, and it included a whopping 16 new releases in The Black Series line. The Vintage Collection releases were a bit more manageable at 7, but that number did include the star of the show - the HasLab Razor Crest from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The rest of the Vintage Collection releases include an Incinerator Trooper figure, Captain Rex, TIE Fighter Pilot, Anakin Skywalker (Peasant Disguise), Queen Amidala, and a Battle Droid. The official details are available below along with pre-order links. You can check out the complete pre-order list for PulseCon Star Wars The Black Series releases right here. While you're at it, take a look at the first Hasbro items released for Disney's Mando Mondays program. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure - $14.99: "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action Disney Plus series and featuring original Kenner branding. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAPTAIN REX Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAPTAIN REX Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAPTAIN REX Figure features original Kenner branding. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TIE FIGHTER PILOT Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TIE FIGHTER PILOT Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TIE FIGHTER PILOT Figure features original Kenner branding. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PEASANT DISGUISE) Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PEASANT DISGUISE) Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PEASANT DISGUISE) Figure features original Kenner branding. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH QUEEN AMIDALA Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH QUEEN AMIDALA Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH QUEEN AMIDALA Figure features original Kenner branding. Includes figure and accessory." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure features original Kenner branding. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth