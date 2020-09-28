The Complete Star Wars The Vintage Collection PulseCon Pre-Orders
Hasbro's first ever PulseCon virtual event took place over the weekend, and it included a whopping 16 new releases in The Black Series line. The Vintage Collection releases were a bit more manageable at 7, but that number did include the star of the show - the HasLab Razor Crest from Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
The rest of the Vintage Collection releases include an Incinerator Trooper figure, Captain Rex, TIE Fighter Pilot, Anakin Skywalker (Peasant Disguise), Queen Amidala, and a Battle Droid. The official details are available below along with pre-order links.
You can check out the complete pre-order list for PulseCon Star Wars The Black Series releases right here. While you're at it, take a look at the first Hasbro items released for Disney's Mando Mondays program.
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure - $14.99: "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action Disney Plus series and featuring original Kenner branding. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAPTAIN REX Figure
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAPTAIN REX Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAPTAIN REX Figure features original Kenner branding and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TIE FIGHTER PILOT Figure
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TIE FIGHTER PILOT Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TIE FIGHTER PILOT Figure features original Kenner branding and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PEASANT DISGUISE) Figure
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PEASANT DISGUISE) Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PEASANT DISGUISE) Figure features original Kenner branding and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH QUEEN AMIDALA Figure
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH QUEEN AMIDALA Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH QUEEN AMIDALA Figure features original Kenner branding and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure - $12.99: "Featuring premium detail and design inspired by STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure features original Kenner branding and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION RAZOR CREST
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION RAZOR CREST - $349.99 HasLab Project (Fully backed for production - last day to back is November 9th, 2020): "The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest will be one of the largest The Vintage Collection vehicles ever produced by Hasbro coming in at 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall (when sitting on the landing gear). Backers of this HasLab will also receive a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape. In addition, to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection, there are plenty of highly detailed features including:"
- The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures
- Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap
- A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories
- A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting
- Opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps
- Removeable landing gear
- Bunk area with space for a figure to hide