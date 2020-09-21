Star Wars: The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Exclusive Pre-Orders Begin Today

Disney and Lucasfilm are getting fans prepped for the debut of the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian with a veritable avalanche of products released as part of their new Mando Mondays program. The first wave of Mando Mondays products drops today, September 21st, and Hasbro's The Black Series Credit Collection of figures will be among them. The Black Series Credit Collection features previously released 6-inch The Mandalorian figures with new paint, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and new packaging. Official descriptions and pre-order links for The Black Series Credit Collection of figures are available in the gallery below. Note that the links will go live starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today September 21st. They also appear to be retailer exclusives, so you'll want to jump on them quick. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure. A born survivor, he guards a precious armory and helps to keep the flames of Mandalorian heritage flickering in this time of galactic chaos. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, accessory, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure. The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Amazon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure. An intimidating brawler and crack shot, Cara Dune has put her days of military discipline behind her, and now has reinvented herself as a mercenary. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 3 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Target.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure. One of a series of dangerous assassin droids largely outlawed in the galaxy, IG-11 is a hired gun programmed to follow Bounty Hunters Guild protocols to the letter. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at GameStop.