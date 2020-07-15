Super Mario 35th Anniversary Monopoly and Jenga Games Are on the Way

Nintendo's iconic Super Mario Bros. franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary in September, and it looks like LEGO will be the life of the party thanks to their Super Mario Bros. and Nintendo Entertainment System sets. However, Hasbro has the tabletop games covered with Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition and a Super Mario-themed version of Jenga.

The Super Mario Celebration edition of Monopoly is all about buying, selling, and trading locations from iconic Super Mario games that range from 1985 to the present day (Toad houses and Princess Peach's castles replace houses and hotels). Like many of the new special edition Monopoly games, it will also feature an electronic component in the form of a Question Block with sound effects "that can change a player's luck" (as you'll see in the gallery below, it's featured on the box but not in the other early promotional images).

As for the Jenga: Super Mario Edition game, players will be racing up the tower as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Toad to defeat Bowser at the top. Each character has a corresponding card that players can refer to to throughout the game. Players earn points by collecting coins as they stack, steal, and climb. If the tower falls on a player's turn, they'll lose coins and their chance to be the hero. From the official description:

"Spin the spinner to find out the next move: How many layers to climb, how many blocks to remove and stack, whether to collect coins, or whether the game will reverse directions. It's a battle to the top as players move their own pegs up and their opponents' pegs down, all while trying not to make the tower crash."

Monopoly Super Mario Bros Celebration Edition will launch on August 1st for $29.99. Pre-orders aren't live at the time of writing, but they should be available here on Amazon soon. Jenga Super Mario launches on the same date. Again, when pre-orders go live you should be able to find them here on Amazon.

Additional images are available in the gallery below.

