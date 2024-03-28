Fallout Coffee and Arizona Iced Tea Drinks Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the Prime Video Fallout television series on the horizon for April 12th, Amazon and Bethesda have teamed up with Bones Coffee and Arizona Beverages to bring you the flavors of the wasteland with new coffee and iced green tea flavors. Prepare your taste buds for Atomic Apple (apple pie), Wasteland Crunch (chocolate bar), and Valiant Vanilla (vanilla wafer) flavors in the coffee category along with Red Apple, Georgia Peach, and Pomegranate on the tea side. Naturally, all of the coffee and tea flavors come in fun Fallout-themed packaging.

You can order all of these Fallout beverages right here on Amazon now, though they appear to be selling super fast. You can shop all of Amazon's new Fallout merch right here, which includes the Bethesda Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology Edition that comes with 7 classic games and some fun collectibles.

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Is the Fallout TV Show Canon?

In the lead-up to the premiere of the Fallout television series, the series' cast and crew have confirmed that it is canonical to the universe of the video games. Some have even gone so far as to label it as the fifth flagship installment of Fallout, instead of a live-action adaptation of any of the saga's existing story.

"We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after," co-showrunner Graham Wagner explained in a roundtable interview late last year. "We kind of told ourselves, 'This is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow.' But as things go on, things go on. So yeah, again, I am really desperate not to spoil stuff, leave it at that I guess."

Fallout is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 12th.