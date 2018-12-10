Here Are the Best Green Monday Deals On Toys

Today, December 10th, is Green Monday – traditionally the best sales day in December and likely your last chance to score some truly epic Black Friday-style discounts. Not surprisingly, some of the best deals to be had on Green Monday revolve around toys. Below you’ll find a collection of the best of the best.

First up we have Amazon who are running a big one-day sale on Star Wars LEGO sets, action figures, Funko Pop, role play accessories, bedding and more. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we highly suggest jumping on the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle Amazon Exclusive set first. It’s definitely the crown jewel of the sale with a discount of 31% ($89.99). Significant deals on large (1060 pieces), brand new LEGO sets are rare, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can. Some additional picks from the sale can be found below.

• Hasbro Star Wars Bop It Game – $7.45

• Star Wars 40th Anniversary Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable – $52.50

• Hasbro Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition – $14.97

• Star Wars The Black Series Legends Jaina Solo, 6-inch – $13.94

• Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Mask – $19.99

• Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet – $55.99

• Funko Pop Star Wars: Holiday – Darth Vader with Candy Cane – $5.58

• Star Wars Classic Twin/Full Comforter – $29.96

Next up we have the Green Monday sale at Entertainment Earth that includes 60 toys and collectibles that are discounted by as much as 80% with free shipping. You can shop the entire sale right here, but some of our favorite items from the sale include:

• Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Bespin) 6-Inch Action Figure – $9.99

• LEGO Batman Movie 70907 Killer Croc Tail-Gator – $29.99

• LEGO Batman Movie 70906 The Joker Notorious Lowrider – $29.99

• Avengers Infinity War Marvel Legends Toys R Us Exclusive – $34.99

• Star Wars Jabba’s Palace Print Nylon Backpack and Pencil Case Set (Exclusive) – $31.49

• Justice League Movie Batman S.H. Figuarts Action Figure – $34.49

In addition to the deals above Power Rangers fans might be interested to know that Entertainment Earth will sell the full-scale, wearable Green Ranger helmet right here for $62.90 (40% off) with free shipping at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST) today, December 10th. Odds are it will sell out in the blink of an eye, so you should think about clearing your schedule at launch time. Note that the product page will be listed as “not for sale at this time” until the deal is live.

If you’re a big Funko Pop fan, keep in mind that both Hot Topic and their sister site BoxLunch are running Green Monday promotions that offer up to 50% off everything on their site – including Pop figures. Among them you’ll find the brand new Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Lock, Shock, and Barrel Bathtub Movie Moments Pop figure, which you can grab right right with a 30% discount while it lasts. You can browse through Hot Topic’s entire Funko lineup right here to see if any other Pops on your wish list got the Green Monday treatment.

BoxLunch’s Funko Pop figure deals are available here At the top of this list you’ll find the Funko Pop Movie Moments Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Vinyl Figure BoxLunch Exclusive for $23.03 (30% off) and the Funko Pop Beetlejuice Lydia Deetz Vinyl Figure BoxLunch Exclusive for $9.03 (30% off).

GameStop is also running a Green Monday promotion that includes deals on over 500 collectibles with free shipping on orders over $35. You can shop them all right here, but some of the best deals in the sale include 50% off on select NERF, the Pokemon Poke Ball waffle maker for only $15, and the Nintendo Super Mario Boo Bean Bag Chair for $89 (37% off – may include a $20 “handling fee” because of its size).

You can also find similar sales over at GameStop’s ThinkGeek site, though the prices may differ slightly. ThinkGeek is also running a dedicated promotion on their Star Wars collection that’s loaded with unique items.

Finally, Walmart is running their own Green Monday sales on toys, and you can shop them all right here sorted by bestsellers. Target has a similar sale going right here with a bonus discount of $10 when you spend $50 and $25 when you spend $100. If you’re looking for toys on the more traditional side of the spectrum, these are the places to shop – naturally. You can also compare their deals to the current collection of top toys and games deals on Amazon.

